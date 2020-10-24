AI in Oil and Gas Market Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecasts 2026

A new study on the global AI in Oil and Gas market has been published by AllTheResearch (ATR). It offers detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global AI in Oil and Gas market as well as its structure. The study offers valuable information on the global AI in Oil and Gas market to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2020–2026.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) have been elucidated in the AI in Oil and Gas market report in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global AI in Oil and Gas market.

In this report, the global AI in Oil and Gas market is valued at USD 413 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, AI in Oil and Gas market can be segmented as: –

By Solution (Hardware Solutions, Software & Service Solutions, Data Storage solutions)

By Process (Reservoir Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Safety management, Others)

By Technology (IoT, Advance Analytics, Robotics, Cloud computing, Mobility, Others)

Based on Application, AI in Oil and Gas market can be segmented

Onshore

Offshore

An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players has also been featured in ATRs study on the global AI in Oil and Gas market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global AI in Oil and Gas market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global AI in Oil and Gas market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future

Some of the leading companies in the global AI in Oil and Gas market

National Oilwell Varco

Halliburton

Kuwait Oil Company

Sinopec

COVID-19 Impact on AI in Oil and Gas Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has bought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for AI in Oil and Gas market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of AI in Oil and Gas has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of AI in Oil and Gas market.

Regional Overview & Analysis of AI in Oil and Gas Market:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This report provides you access to important data such as:

Market growth drivers

Restraints of market growth

Current & future market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the upcoming years

