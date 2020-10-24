Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market 2026: Import-Export, Industry Chain Structure and Development Opportunities

Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market reports help you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.

The Global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems market is the definitive study of the global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems market is valued at USD 219.8 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 612.3 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems market can be segmented as: –

Irrigation Controller

Flow Meters

Sensors (Soil Moisture, Wind Sensor, Rain/Freeze Sensor, Other Sensors)

Others

Based on Application, Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems market can be segmented:

Application 1

Application 2

List of key players profiled in the report:

Telsco Industries Inc. (Weathermatic)

Rain Bird Corporation

HydroPoint Data Systems

Netafim Ltd.

The Toro Company

Rachio Inc.

Galcon Ltd.

Orbit Irrigation Products Inc.

Hunter Industries Inc.

Valmont Industries

Inc.

COVID-19 Impact on Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Open Field Smart Irrigation Systems market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 13.7% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

