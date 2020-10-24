Automotive Smart Antenna Market Overview, Development by Companies and Comparative Analysis by 2026

Automotive Smart Antenna Market reports help you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Automotive Smart Antenna Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.

The Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. Automotive Smart Antenna market is the definitive study of the global Automotive Smart Antenna industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global Automotive Smart Antenna market is valued at USD 2421.2 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6945.4 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, Automotive Smart Antenna market can be segmented as: –

By Frequency (High Frequency (0- 800 MHz), Very High Frequency (800 MHz- 2.5 GHz), Ultra-High Frequency (2.5 GHz- 6 GHz))

By Component (Transceivers, Electric Control Unit (ECU), Others)

Based on Application, Automotive Smart Antenna market can be segmented:

Internal combustion engines (ICE) vehicles

Electric vehicles (EV)

The Automotive Smart Antenna industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

DENSO CORPORATION

Continental AG

Ficosa Internacional SA

HARADA INDUSTRY CO.

LTD.

TE Connectivity

Airgain

Inc.

Calearo Antenne SPA

HARMAN International

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hirschmann Car Communication

Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG

INPAQ TECHNOLOGY Co.

Ltd

KATHREIN SE

Laird

LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

MD ELEKTRONIK

PulseLarsen Electronics

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

Yokowo co.

ltd.

WISI Group among others.

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Smart Antenna Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Automotive Smart Antenna market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Automotive Smart Antenna has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Automotive Smart Antenna market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 14.3% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

