Automotive Smart Antenna Market Overview, Development by Companies and Comparative Analysis by 2026

The Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. Automotive Smart Antenna market is the definitive study of the global Automotive Smart Antenna industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.
In this report, the global Automotive Smart Antenna market is valued at USD 2421.2 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6945.4 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the period 2018 to 2026.
Based on Product type, Automotive Smart Antenna market can be segmented as: –
- By Frequency (High Frequency (0- 800 MHz), Very High Frequency (800 MHz- 2.5 GHz), Ultra-High Frequency (2.5 GHz- 6 GHz))
- By Component (Transceivers, Electric Control Unit (ECU), Others)
Based on Application, Automotive Smart Antenna market can be segmented:
- Internal combustion engines (ICE) vehicles
- Electric vehicles (EV)
List of key players profiled in the report:
- DENSO CORPORATION
- Continental AG
- Ficosa Internacional SA
- HARADA INDUSTRY CO.
- LTD.
- TE Connectivity
- Airgain
- Inc.
- Calearo Antenne SPA
- HARMAN International
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Hirschmann Car Communication
- Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG
- INPAQ TECHNOLOGY Co.
- Ltd
- KATHREIN SE
- Laird
- LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.
- MD ELEKTRONIK
- PulseLarsen Electronics
- SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
- Yokowo co.
- ltd.
- WISI Group among others.
COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Smart Antenna Market:
The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Automotive Smart Antenna market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Automotive Smart Antenna has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Automotive Smart Antenna market.
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year:
|
2018
|
Historical Data for:
|
2014 to 2018
|
Forecast Period:
|
2020 to 2026
|
Market Size in 2018:
|
USD XX Million
|
Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR:
|
14.3%
|
2026 Value Projection:
|
USD XX Million
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- What is the size of the overall Automotive Smart Antenna Market and its segments?
- What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
- What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Automotive Smart Antenna Market and how they are expected to impact the market?
- What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?
- What is the Automotive Smart Antenna Market size at the regional and country-level?
- Who are the key market players and their key competitors?
- Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies
- What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Automotive Smart Antenna Market?
- How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness, and market capitalization?
- How financially strong are the key players in Automotive Smart Antenna Market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?
- What are the recent trends in Automotive Smart Antenna Market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)