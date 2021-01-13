Superconductors: International Markets

Abstract:

The worldwide marketplace for superconductivity packages was once value $REDACTED in 2019, a determine this is anticipated to exceed $REDACTED in 2020 and means $REDACTED in 2025, with a compound annual enlargement fee (CAGR) of REDACTED% over the following 5 years. Superconducting magnets, in particular the ones utilized in science, analysis, era construction and healthcare packages, dominate the marketplace.

On the other hand, superconducting electric apparatus (e.g., transformers, turbines, motors, fault present limiters (FCLs), energy garage, present leads and cable) is predicted to seize REDACTED% of the marketplace by way of 2025. Superconducting electronics also are projected to realize important marketplace percentage over the following 5 years.

Causes for Doing This Find out about

This document is an up to date model of an previous BCC Analysis document revealed in early 2016. The superconductor box is growing abruptly, and manufacturers and customers of superconductors want an up-todate research of the present state of affairs and a well-documented forecast for long term tendencies within the business as the foundation for his or her strategic and industry making plans.

Document Scope:

This document addresses tendencies in superconductivity era and the worldwide marketplace for superconductivity packages all through the length from 2019 thru 2025, together with –

– Science, analysis, and era construction.

– Healthcare.

– Electrical utilities.

– Computing.

– Transportation.

– Communications.

– Army/protection.

– Different packages.

Document Comprises:

– 62 knowledge tables and 25 further tables

– In-depth research of the worldwide marketplace for superconductors inside the business

– Analyses of the worldwide marketplace tendencies, with knowledge comparable to marketplace measurement for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual enlargement charges (CAGRs) thru 2025

– Id of superconducting packages with the best industrial doable within the as regards to medium time period (2019 to 2025)

– Data bearing on key drivers and constraints that may form the marketplace for those superconducting packages as the foundation for projecting call for over the following 5 years

– Estimation of present and long term intake of superconducting fabrics and different key enabling applied sciences, their earnings forecast in greenback worth phrases, correlated enlargement charges and marketplace percentage research

– Have an effect on of COVID-19 at the international economic system in addition to superconductors marketplace

– Patent assessment and new tendencies on the subject of low-temperature superconducting (LTS) and high-temperature superconducting (HTS) packages

– Marketplace percentage research of the important thing marketplace members and their analysis priorities and aggressive panorama

– Profile description of primary marketplace gamers together with ABB Ltd., Cryomagnetics Inc., Fuji Electrical Co., Common Electrical Co., Hitachi Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Quantum Design Inc.

Firms Discussed:

