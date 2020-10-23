Future Analysis and Scope of Cable Conduit Systems Market 2022 Demand, Trend & Analysis by Top Players like Atkore International Inc.,Thomas & Betts Corp,Legrand,Schneider Electric,Hubbell Incorporated

A conduit system is a set of tubes which enables the protection and routing of electrical wires in buildings, thereby providing a safe pathway for power and low-voltage communication. The structure of a cable conduit is mostly tubular, made of metals (stainless steel, galvanized steel, or aluminum) or non-metals such as plastic, and it can be either rigid or flexible.

An electrical conduit is advantageous as it results in simpler wiring. It is safer to install and permits easy and frequent alterations in the wiring system, providing protection even in damp and hazardous locations. Moreover, it is an effective way to protect the wiring system from environmental and other conditions such as chemical vapors, electromagnetic interference, moisture, and others. Prominent players operating in the cable conduits market adopt strategies such as acquisition, partnership, expansion, and product launch for increasing their geographical presence and market share.

The use of submersible electric conduits, liquid tight conduits and conduits providing protection against fire is gradually increasing in the market. Cable-in-conduit, which consists of cable embedded in the conduit, provides ease of installation, thereby driving the world cable conduits market. The cable conduit market shows a phenomenal growth owing to the booming construction industry and the rise of frequently alterable wiring systems in buildings. However, the rising prices of raw materials acts as a restraint for this market.

Some of the key players of Cable Conduit Systems Market:

Atkore International Inc.,Thomas & Betts Corp,Legrand,Schneider Electric,Hubbell Incorporated,AFC Cable Systems, Inc.,Calpipe Industries Incorporated,Dura-Line Holdings, Inc.,igus inc.,Champion Fiberglass, Inc.

The market segmentation of cable conduit systems is done on the basis of type, end use, and geography. The types of conduit systems include rigid and flexible conduit systems, which are sub-divided into metallic and non-metallic systems. Rigid cable conduits have a higher contribution in the overall revenue of this market. However, the adoption of flexible conduit is expected to grow at a faster rate than rigid cable conduits.

BY END USER

Manufacturing

Commercial construction

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Energy

Others (Residential, government, intelligent transportation)

What the report features:-