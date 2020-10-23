COVID-19 impact: Agriculture Equipment Market to garner over $200 billion revenue by 2022

Agriculture equipment are used for assistance in agriculture activities. Agriculture equipment comprise a wide range of equipment such as tractors, plough, cultivation equipment, and harvesters. The market is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace, with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 – 2022, to garner over $200 billion revenue by 2022. Major factors that drive the growth of the agriculture equipment market are increasing adoption of technology driven agriculture equipment and escalating demand for food due to growing population. Global market players are continuously launching new and innovative products to sustain their market position and offer technologically advanced equipment.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type namely agriculture tractors, harvesters, soil preparation and cultivation equipment, irrigation & crop processing equipment, agriculture spraying equipment, hay and forage equipment, and other agriculture equipment. The tractors segment is the major revenue contributor in the market, accounting for around 34% of the revenue in 2015, whereas the harvester segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Agriculture Equipment Market:

Deere & Company, Mahindra Group, AGCO Corporation, Agrostroj Pelhrimov A.s, Concern Tractor Plants, Escorts Limited, China National Machinery Industry Corporation, Valmont Industries Incorporated., Weifang Euroking Machinery, and Same Deutz-Fahr Group (SDF).

The Global Agriculture Equipment Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

