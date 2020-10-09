Stevia Rebaudiana Market To Witness excellent growth scenario during Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

Latest research document on ‘Stevia Rebaudiana’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Cargill Inc. (United States) , Croda International Plc (United Kingdom), Omega Protein Corporation (United States) , FMC Corporation (United States) , Evolva Holding SA (Switzerland), Danone S.A. (France), Ingredion Inc. (United States), GLG Life Tech Corporation (Canada), Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co Ltd (China), Jining Aoxing Stevia Products Co., Ltd. (China), Steviasugar Corporation (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), Odwalla Inc. (United States), Pepsi Co. (New York), Pure Circle Ltd (Malaysia), ChengduWagott Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Wisdom Natural Brands (United States), Stevia Natura (France), Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan), Tate & Lyle Public Ltd. (United Kingdom), Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (China).

What is Stevia Rebaudiana Market?

Stevia Rebaudiana is a nutrient-rich plant commonly referred to as sweet leaf, candy leaf, honey leaf, or honey yerba. It is a member of the aster family compositae (sunflower). The leave of stevia contains diterpene glycosides stevioside, rebaudiosides A-F, steviolbioside, and dulcoside that are responsible for its sweetness. It is used as a sweetener and has very low calories. Its dry leaves possess roughly 40 times more sweetness than sugar rebaudioside-A. It contains natural antioxidants that help in lowering blood pressure, cholesterol, and control diabetes. The growing use of stevia rebaudiana to cure various chronic and non-chronic diseases is increasing market demand.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Flavor Enhancers, Suppressing Agents, Heat Resistant Agents, Others), End-User Industry (Food & Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics industry, Others), Form (Liquid, Powder, Leaves), Packaging (Bags, Sachets, Pouches, Cans, Bottles), Sweetening Agents (Rebaudioside A, Stevioside, Other)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Stevia Rebaudiana Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Influencing Trends:

Demand for High-Potency Sweeteners

Growth Drivers

Anti-diabetic Properties: {Stevia Rebaudiana can defeat plasma glucose level and significantly increase glucose tolerance as it has the ability to increase insulin effect on the cell membrane, thus increases insulin production and stabilizes blood sugar level}

Increasing Awareness of Stevia Health Benefits

Restraints that are major highlights:

Excess Use of Stevia Rebaudiana May Cause Side Effect

Opportunities

Growing Use of Stevia Rebaudiana as Sugar Substitute Product

Increasing Number of Obesity and Diabetes Cases

The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information and to get better understanding of how stats related to market sizing and share relates, the study is started with market overview and further detailed commentary is highlighted on changing market dynamics that includes Influencing trends by regions, growth drivers, open opportunities and gaps and roadblocks or restraints and challenges that industry players are facing. Furthermore, Market Factor Analysis gives insights on how various regulatory, economic factors and policy action are factored in the past and future growth scenarios by various business segments and applications. The Competitive Landscape provides detailed company profiling of players and draws attention on development activities, swot, financial outlook and major business strategic action taken by players.

When it comes to granularity of quantitative data, the market sizing and estimates in dollar term and sales volume are laid from 2015 to 2025 covering major geographic regions of your interest further broken down by product type and by end use application.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Stevia Rebaudiana Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Stevia Rebaudiana market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Stevia Rebaudiana Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Stevia Rebaudiana

Chapter 4: Presenting the Stevia Rebaudiana Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Stevia Rebaudiana market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Stevia Rebaudiana Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Key Development Activities:

In Stevia Rebaudiana Market, it has been observed that most of the companies are upgrading or introducing innovative products. They rely on strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product development, geographical expansion, technological innovation and sourcing strategies to enhance their market share.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Stevia Rebaudiana Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

