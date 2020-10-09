DevOps Market 2020 Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Solutions, Services); Deployment Model (Public, Private, Hybrid); Organization Size (BFSI); Vertical (Healthcare, Telecommunications and ITES, Manufacturing, Manufacturing) and Geography

DevOps provides solutions to multiple applications, such as application management, continuous delivery, software development & testing, fast forward product innovation, and others. Furthermore, it helps to mechanize complex IT processes by delivering high-end benefits to the users. The Growing need for continuous and fast application delivery, applications running in the dynamic IT environment are some key aspects that will drive the DevOps market during the forecast period. Also, increasing focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX will have a positive impact on the market. Heavy dependence on legacy processes will hinder the devops market globally. Resistance to adopt new tools and technologies, and lack of skilled professionals are some challenges that will hinder the DevOps market globally.

Get Sample [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00023570

Key Players:

1. Atlassian

2. AWS

3. CA Technologies

4. Google

5. IBM

6. Micro Focus

7. Microsoft

8. Oracle

9. Puppet

10. Red Hat

Low switching costs between private & public cloud models stimulated the demand for a hybrid cloud model across several user types, which is anticipated to fuel the DevOps market growth in the near future. Operations handled by automated devices are more accurate and effective as compared to manual procedures. Therefore, to minimize the cost of operational failure, organizations have shifted toward automated software deployment. Furthermore, reduced cost in the maintenance of the DevOps drives the market globally.

Avail Discount on this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00023570

The DevOps market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model, organization size, and vertical. On the basis of type, market is segmented as solution, and service. On the basis of deployment model market is segmented as public, private, and hybrid. On the basis of vertical market is segmented as BFSI, Healthcare, telecommunications and ITES, and manufacturing.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global DevOps market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global DevOps market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting DevOps market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the DevOps market in these regions.