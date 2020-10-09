Digital Marketing Software Market Growth Prospects, Regional Trends and Demand, Top Players, Opportunities with Forecasts 2027

The software can combine several digital content delivery platforms so that organizations can plan, design, and implement marketing campaigns on their own. The software is used by companies to perform an in-depth and real-time analysis of campaigns. The propagation of the internet and the rising use of social media are encouraging companies to rise their spending on creating interactive and intuitive digital content for marketing purposes. This, in turn, is likely to drive the digital marketing software market over the forecast period.

Key Players:

1. Act-On Software

2. Adobe Systems

3. HubSpot

4. IBM

5. Marketo

6. Microsoft

7. Oracle

8. Salesforce

9. SAP

10. SAS Institute

The beginning of social media has intensely enabled organizations to rise customer engagement through influencers, allowing organizations to involve in content-driven publicity. Also, the on-going innovations in digital marketing technologies such as virtual influencers and its following applications in the retail industry are likely to fuel digital software market growth. The rise in adoption of Voice of the Customer (VoC) techniques such as online-hosted customer communities that defines a customer’s preference for future products is likely to raise the demand for the digital marketing software over the forecast period. Also, the outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted the digital marketing software market owing to the increasing social media marketing activities among industries such as automotive, BFSI, education, and healthcare.

The global Digital Marketing software market is segmented on the basis of component, software, deployment, and industrial vertical. On the basis of component, market is segmented as software, and service. On the basis of Software, market is segmented as Customer Relationship Management Software, Email Marketing Software, Social Media Advertising, Search Marketing Software, Web Content Management Software, and others. On the basis of deployment, market is segmented as On-Premises, and cloud. On the basis of industrial vertical, market is segmented as BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Consumer Goods and Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Marketing software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Digital Marketing software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.