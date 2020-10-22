Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market Report Research and Global Outlook 2020 to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 16% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key players in the Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market are SAS Institute, NICE Ltd., Experian, BAE Systems, FICO, Refinitiv and Others.

Recent Development:

– June 2020 – Banco Santander signed an agreement with ThetaRay, under which Banco Santander will deploy ThetaRays anti-money laundering (AML) solution. The solution is expected to analyze SWIFT traffic, risk indicators, and Know Your Customer (KYC) data of the bank to detect transactions involved in money laundering activities.

– November 2019 – Singapore-based AML solution start-up, TookiTaki, generated a USD 11.7 million funding. The funding is expected to aid the company in developing machine learning financial compliance and anti-money laundering software for the banking sector.

– September 2019 – Symphony AyasdiAI launched Ayasdi AML, an advanced anti-money laundering (AML) solution that significantly boosts efforts to combat fraudulent money laundering schemes. Ayasdi AML uses machine learning technology to increase detection accuracy and reduce investigative volumes by more than 20%.

Key Market Trends:

Transaction Monitoring Solution is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Transaction Monitoring is expected to be an important solution in AML solutions, which involves identifying suspicious transactions involving money laundering, and analysis and due diligence of a customer’s transactions. KYT (Know Your Transactions) is a solution used to identify potentially risky transactions, with the aim of identifying risky transactions to detect transactions involving money laundering and other financial fraud.

– Also, technologies like Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and many others are significantly driving the adoption of such solutions. Hence, several AML companies are leveraging these technologies to expand their market presence. In August 2019, Telindus planned to introduce a KYT solution, which is expected to leverage the power of AI, and the solution aims at responding to the AML and PSD2 regulations.

– Several companies are forming strategic collaborations to harness the expertise and technologies of other companies and strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, in June 2019, Refinitiv collaborated with Napier to jointly offer next-generation transaction monitoring solution designed to help financial institutions efficiently combat money laundering threats and detect emerging financial crimes and threats. Such instances and initiatives are expected to boost the adoption of transaction monitoring solutions in the AML solution market.

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Anti-Money Laundering Solutions market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Anti-Money Laundering Solutions market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Anti-Money Laundering Solutions market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Anti-Money Laundering Solutions report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

