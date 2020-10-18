Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020-2026|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market.

Report Overview:

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner has a hydraulic body which, using a hydraulic fluid, exerts a strong tension load on the bolt through the brace screwed on that bolt. The body also rests on the skirt in order to apply the reaction force on the assembly to be tightened.

Hydraulic bolt tensioning is the fast, simple, safe, and accurate method of tightening bolts and studs. Bolt tensioning involves multiple bolts in a flanged joint being tightened simultaneously. The bolt tensioners are linked together by hydraulic hoses, ensuring that each bolt is tightened with exactly the same force. This results in a uniform load on the gasket in the flanged joint.

The global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market size is projected to reach US$ 543.1 million by 2026, from US$ 421.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

The global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner industry is concentrate. Atlas Copco, Actuant, SPX FLOW Bolting Systems, Boltight and SKF are the top five producers based on revenue. And they account for about 51% of the revenue market. The total revenue was about 408.6 M USD in 2016, which is forecasted to reach 428.0 M USD in 2017.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market are

Atlas Copco

Actuant

SPX FLOW Bolting Systems

Boltight

SKF

ITH Bolting Technology

FPT – Fluid Power Technology

Siempelkamp Tensioning Systems

Beck Crespel

Riverhawk

Hi-Force

Primo

Hire Torque

BRAND TS

Wren Hydraulic Equipment

Hydraulics Technology Inc (HTI)

TorcUP

Powermaster Engineers

Segment by Type

Topside Bolt Tensioners

Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners

Wind Power Bolt Tensioners

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Wind & Power Generation

Industrial

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

¢ Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market.

¢ The market share of the global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

¢ Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market.

¢ Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market.

