Packers vs Buccaneers Live Stream reddit FREE! Watch NFL 2020 Week 6 Satellite HD Coverage

NFL Lovers!! Packers vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch NFL week 6 game online. The Packers vs Buccaneers live stream is a top-tier QB showdown. This week 6 Packers vs Buccaneers live stream has one big question at its core. Can Tompa Bay put an L in the undefeated Green Bay season? Yes, coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are going down to Tampa to see if the 3-2 Buccaneers have what it takes to bring them to 4-1.

Packers vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch week 6 of NFL play from anywhere online

As of game day the Packers are favored but by only a single point.

The last battle of the Bays saw the Packers win 26-20, but this matchup has a whole new set of x-factors, particularly Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski. Neither has been living up to their all-star performances from their time with New England, so they’re going into this NFL live stream with something to prove and a perfect record to blemish.

Packers vs Buccaneers channel, start time

The Packers vs Buccaneers game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT today (Sunday, Oct. 18).

It’s on FOX, as a part of Week 6 of the NFL 2020 season.

When it comes to Rodgers vs Brady, it’s not difficult to think that the former has more to prove right now. Brady’s still adjusting to this new team, which didn’t have the pre-season training it normally would. Rodgers may have 0 interceptions for the season, but there’s a lot of talk that he’s not what he was. Brady’s legacy is defined at this point, and Rodgers still has room to improve, with fewer Super Bowl rings than Brady.

Oh, and Green Bay’s just a one-point favorite, with Vegas showing little faith — even though the Packers just came off a bye-week and should be well rested. That’s gotta sting, but hopefully Rodgers doesn’t pay attention to the betters (or the sports analysts talking up betting odds).

If the Buccs want to win, though, Tom Brady will need to be able to keep better track of what down the team is on (that instant-meme moment of Brady holding four in the air will linger). And Brady’s gotta lead a more composed team, that doesn’t make the mistakes it did last week in a loss to the Bears.

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Where and when?

In a battle of the Bays, Green Bay and Tampa Bay will kickoff on Sunday, October 18, at 4:25 PM ET. For fans on the West Coast, the game will be at 1:25 PM PT. Whether you’re tuning in from the couch or it’s a lazy day in bed, you can catch the action on FOX.

Watch Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online from outside your country

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Green Bay and Tampa Bay game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online in the US

This weeksix matchup is set to be shown on FOX. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a FOX Sports app to catch all the long bombs.

Of course, FOX is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of.

How to stream Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in the UK

American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Unfortunately this Tampa Bay and Green Bay matchup isn’t one of Sky’s featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to stream Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN’s amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.

Live stream Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Australia

If you’re planning on watching this Packers and Bucs game down in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.