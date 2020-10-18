GameDay]] Dolphins vs Jets NFL Game Live stream free: Watch NFL Football 2020 Week 6 Online

NFL Lovers!! Jets vs Dolphins live stream: How to watch the week 6 NFL action anywhere. Thanks to several schedule changes in the NFL due to the Coronavirus, the week 6 matchup between the Jets and LA Rams got moved to November. Instead, this weekend will be the New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins. When you combine all the schedule changes with the loss of RB Le’Veon Bell, things won’t be getting any easier for New York after starting 0-5 this season. Either way, read on for full details on how to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins wherever you are in the world on Sunday.

You know the Jets will be looking to get this season back on track, but Miami’s Fitzpatrick might have more “Fitzmagic” up his sleeves and throw the Dolphins to their 3rd win of the season. At the same time, Fitzpatrick is often risky with the Football, and could give up a turnover or two. Considering the Jets are 5th in the league in interceptions, with 5 in four games, expect turnovers to be the difference in the game and potentially give the Jets its first victory of 2020.

Moving on, do the Dolphins have a QB controversy yet? After a convincing win over the 49ers last week it’s hard to see Miami making a change at Quarterback, but if the coaching staff had any game circled for when they’ll let the rookie Tua Tagovailoa play, or finally start, this week would be it. That’s not a knock on the Jets but they are 0-5 for a reason.

With that all said, this will surely be a great game for fans on both sides of the field and here’s how to watch it.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: Where and when?

These two teams will battle on the gridiron at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday after a quick schedule change due to COVID, with kick-off set for 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT. If you’re a fan watching from the UK this is a very late game for you.

Who’s Playing

New York @ Miami

Current Records: New York 0-5; Miami 2-3

What to Know

The New York Jets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 32.2 points per contest before their game Sunday. New York and the Miami Dolphins will face off in an AFC East battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The Jets are still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

New York received a tough blow last week as they fell 30-10 to the Arizona Cardinals. The losing side was boosted by WR Jamison Crowder, who caught eight passes for one TD and 116 yards.

Meanwhile, Miami’s offense rose to the challenge against a San Francisco defense that boasted an average of only 17.75 points allowed. They put the hurt on the San Francisco 49ers with a sharp 43-17 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Miami had established a 37-17 advantage. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 350 yards on 28 attempts.

Special teams collected 19 points for Miami. K Jason Sanders delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

The Jets are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past five games, so buyers beware.

New York and the Dolphins split their matches last season, with Miami claiming a 26-18 victory and New York retaliating with a 22-21 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens,, Florida

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won six out of their last ten games against New York.

Dec 08, 2019 – New York 22 vs. Miami 21

Nov 03, 2019 – Miami 26 vs. New York 18

Nov 04, 2018 – Miami 13 vs. New York 6

Sep 16, 2018 – Miami 20 vs. New York 12

Oct 22, 2017 – Miami 31 vs. New York 28

Sep 24, 2017 – New York 20 vs. Miami 6

Dec 17, 2016 – Miami 34 vs. New York 13

Nov 06, 2016 – Miami 27 vs. New York 23

Nov 29, 2015 – New York 38 vs. Miami 20

Oct 04, 2015 – New York 27 vs. Miami 14