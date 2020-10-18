[email protected]!~ NFL Jacksonville Jaguars vs Detroit Lions Live Stream Reddit

Lions vs Jaguars live stream: How to watch the NFL Week 6 game online anywhere. Coming in as a slight underdog, the Jacksonville Jaguars aim to beat the Detroit Lions in week 6 on NFL Sunday. Both teams have struggled thus far in 2020 and only have one win each, but coming off a BYE week the Lions should be well-rested and ready to get the season back on track. So, read on for full details on how to watch the Lions vs Jaguars wherever you are in the world.

Whether you’re watching for “Minshew Mania” plays or are a die-hard Lions fan, this Sunday afternoon matchup is hugely important for both teams.

The key to victory for either team will be getting pressure on the quarterback and causing some disruptions to the offense, or hopefully, even a few turnovers. Considering both of these teams are nearly last in the NFL for sacks, whoever leads that category and gets the most pressure on Sunday will probably come out with a W.

In every game this year the Detroit Lions have started fast and strong, putting up plenty of points in the first two quarters and outplaying their opponent, but still, end up losing. So while we expect Matt Stafford and the Lions to come out hot, the Jaguars are on a 4-game losing streak and won’t go down easily. We expect a hard-fought game from both sides and here’s how to watch it.

Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Where and when?

These two teams will meet at the beautiful TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT. If you’re a fan watching from the UK tune in around 6pm.

Watch Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars online from outside your country

Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information on this game further down in this guide. However, if you’re geo-locked or trying to watch Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars through some other means, you might need a little extra help.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really save the day. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that’s back in your home country or a different state so you can watch the game you want.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security while surfing the web. There are a lot of options these days but we recommend ExpressVPN as our first choice thanks to its speed, ease of use, and security. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!

See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars online in the U.S.

Sunday’s showdown will air on FOX. You can tune in online by logging into the FOX Sports app with your cable provider information, or on the FOX Sports website.

FOX Sports is also carried by streaming services like FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu and others. FuboTV is a great option for NFL fans as it’s the only service that offers all major NFL channels this season (FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Check out the FREE 7-day trial of FuboTV or subscribe today for $64.99 a month, which gives you plenty of content on top of Football.

Fubo.TV

Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.

$54.99 per month at Fubo

How to stream Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars live in the UK

Fans of the gridiron living outside the US can watch the game too, and if you’re in the UK you can enjoy up to six NFL games live each week thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel, not to mention NFL Redzone, which is a great option too. Sadly, this week’s Lions vs Jaguars game isn’t available on Sky Sports, but you can still see it with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.

If you haven’t tried it yet, the NFL Game Pass Pro is just £143.99 and gives you access to every single game in the 2020/21 season (subject to select blackouts) and this includes the NFL playoffs, Super Bowl, and the RedZone if you’re a fan of highlights.

As a reminder, if you’re not home in the UK but don’t want to miss the action you can log into a UK IP address with a VPN to live stream the game just like you would if you were home.

How to stream Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars live in Canada

For those up north, streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of the entire 2020/21 NFL regular season in Canada.

Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, your DAZN subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.

How to live stream Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars live in Australia

If you’re planning to watch NFL football in Australia, you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they’re who owns all the rights to show NFL games Down Under. You can easily access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or as a part of most Foxtel TV packages.

At the end of the day, the best team will win. And at this point, that’s a big deal because we’ve seen several head coaches get fired recently, and leaders of both the Lions and Jags could be up next if things don’t improve.