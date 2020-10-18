NFL Week 6 Live: Bengals vs Colts Live Stream Reddit Free 2020 game

How to watch Colts vs. Bengals: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday’s NFL game. The Cincinnati Bengals again have a tough road game in front of them thanks to a Week 6 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Usually a matchup reserved for the final week of the preseason, Sunday’s game carries plenty of stakes as the Colts look to improve upon a 3-2 record and remain relevant in the AFC.

Granted, the Bengals have plenty at stake as well around a rookie like Joe Burrow, especially with the pressure on the coaching staff to keep showing progress in the win column.

Here’s a quick look at viewing info for the game.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 18 (1 p.m. ET)

TV info: Fox

Stream: fuboTV

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 64 degrees

Referee: Land Clark

Odds: Indianapolis -7.5

Who’s Playing

Cincinnati @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Cincinnati 1-3-1; Indianapolis 3-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Indianapolis Colts are heading back home. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Indianapolis came up short against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, falling 32-23. The Colts’ only touchdown came from RB Jonathan Taylor.

Special teams collected 11 points for Indianapolis. K Rodrigo Blankenship delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. One of the most memorable scores? A 101-yard kickoff return for touchdown from CB Isaiah Rodgers in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Cincinnati this past Sunday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn’t have gone much worse for them as they lost 27-3 to the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati was down 20 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Joe Burrow had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 183 yards passing.

Indianapolis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put the Colts at 3-2 and the Bengals at 1-3-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Indianapolis ranks first in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. As for Cincinnati, they come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at five.

Odds

The Colts are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cincinnati have won both of the games they’ve played against Indianapolis in the last six years.

Sep 09, 2018 – Cincinnati 34 vs. Indianapolis 23

Oct 29, 2017 – Cincinnati 24 vs. Indianapolis 23