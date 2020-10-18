Boxing>?> Lomachenko vs. Lopez Live Streaming Online Without Cable

Lomachenko vs Lopez live stream: how to watch boxing online and TV today. Don’t miss this winner takes all lightweight unification bout. It’s all on the line in Las Vegas tonight as Ukraine’s three-weight boxing king takes on one of the sport’s rising stars. It’s set to be an intriguing showdown and you won’t need miss a second of the action by following our Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez live stream guide below.

A two-time Olympic champ, Lomachenko sealed his reputation as a legend of the ring back in August last year after producing a battling display to beat Britain’s Luke Campbell on points to add the WBC lightweight title to his WBA and WBO belts.

Lomachenko vs Lopez: where and when

The Lomachenko vs Lopez fight is set to take place on Saturday, October 17 at the MGM Grand Conference Center on the Las Vegas strip in Nevada. The main card is set to start at 10pm ET. So you can expect the ring walk to begin at around midnight ET / 9pm PT. You have choices when it comes to coverage, with ESPN on cable and the likes of ESPN+ and Sling TV for cord cutters.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian has one of the best ever records in professional boxing, having won a world title in his third professional fight, before becoming a two-weight champion in his seventh and a three-weight world champion by the time of his twelfth – all this on top of his fearsome amateur record of 396 wins to one loss.

Putting all three of his belts on the line, Lomachenko now looks to become the undisputed lightweight king as he prepares to face brash New Yorker Teofimo Lopez. At 23, nine years Lomachenko’s junior, Lopez holds the IBF title and boasts a record of 15-0, with 12 of those wins coming via knockout.

His most recent appearance in the ring came with a win over experienced Ghanaian Richard Commey – a victory that signalled his entrance to boxing’s big time.

With Alex Saucedo and Arnold Barboza set to meet in a Junior Welterweight clash on the undercard before the main event, this looks like being an unmissable night’s worth of action for boxing fans. Below you’ll find all the options for watching a Lomachenko vs Lopez live stream online.

How to watch the Lomachenko vs Lopez live stream in the US for FREE

ESPN has the rights to show this massive fight. It’s being shown both on ESPN’s linear cable channel (which also opens up over-the-top streaming services as way to watch the fight) and its dedicated ESPN+ subscription service (which costs $5.99 per month).

ESPN+ is seriously great value at just $5.99 a month . In addition being the US home of the many big soccer soccer matches, ESPN+ also features loads of games from the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, rugby, Top Rank boxing, UFC and more.

For the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for just $12.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.

But you also have the option to watch this bout absolutely free. That’s because ESPN is one of the many networks that features on Sling TV’s Orange package.

The regular cost is $30 a month and Sling Orange includes the likes of CNN, Comedy Central, TNT and Disney alongside the ESPN channels. But you can also give it a try absolutely free for 3 days, thus letting you catch the fight without paying a penny.

The main card is set to get going at 10pm ET, with the headline fight likely to happen at around 12am ET / 9pm PT.

Today’s best Sling TV deals for cord cutters

Sling Orange

$30/mth

View

at Sling TV

Sling Orange + Blue

$45/mth

View

at Sling TV

What else comes with an ESPN+ subscription?

Quite a lot as it happens – a subscription to ESPN+ opens up access to over 20 exclusive live and replayed UFC Fight Nights, loads of documentaries like the Oscar-winning O.J.: Made in America, and on-demand action of history’s greatest matches – think Wimbledon finals, Super Bowls, boxing title fights and loads more.

Oh yeah, and when live sport finally gets going again, ESPN+ also hosts tonnes of coverage including soccer, hockey, baseball…the list goes on.