N-Methylmorpholine N-Oxide (NMMO) Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020-2026|Trusted Business Insights

N-methyl morpholine – N-oxide (NMO or NMMO) is an organic compound with the molecular formula C5H11NO2.At room temperature, it is in forms of crystalline solid or liquid, which is non-toxic, slightly alkaline, soluble in water, ethanol, etc., strong hygroscopicity, and each molecule can be combined with more than one crystal water, has a strong solubility of cellulose. Such heterocyclic amine oxides and morpholine derivatives are used as co-oxidants and sacrificed catalysts for oxidation reactions in organic chemistry, such as osmium oxide and asymmetric dihydroxylation or oxidation with TPAP. NMMO is commercially available in the form of monohydrate C5H11NO2·H2O and anhydrous compounds. In Lyocell production of cellulose fibers, monohydrate is used as a solvent for cellulose.

Europe and North America are the major segments of global N-Methylmorpholine N-Oxide (NMMO) market, with over 32% and 31% of global market in 2019. China and Asia-Pacific took up about 16% and 11% of market, respectively.

N-Methylmorpholine N-Oxide (NMMO) could be basically split into NMMO Solution and NMMO Solid. For these two segments, NMMO Solution takes the dominating position, with a market share of nearly 99% in 2019, while NMMO Solid only accounted for about 1%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global N-Methylmorpholine N-Oxide (NMMO) Market

The global N-Methylmorpholine N-Oxide (NMMO) market size is projected to reach US$ 89 million by 2026, from US$ 72 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Global N-Methylmorpholine N-Oxide (NMMO) Scope and Segment

The global N-Methylmorpholine N-Oxide (NMMO) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-Methylmorpholine N-Oxide (NMMO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

NMMO Solution

NMMO Solid

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Cellulose Fibre Solvent

Medicines Intermediates

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the N-Methylmorpholine N-Oxide (NMMO) market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The N-Methylmorpholine N-Oxide (NMMO) key manufacturers in this market include:

BASF

Huntsman

Amines & Plasticizers Limited

Sterling Auxiliaries

Lianrun Chemical

Anhui Wotu Chemical

SINCERE CHEMICALS”

