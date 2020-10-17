Nickel Niobium Market To See Major Growth By 2026|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nickel Niobium market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview:

Niobium is used as an additive in nickel-, iron- or cobalt-based superalloys. It not only has a high melting point of 2468°C, but is also resistant to corrosion and oxidation.

The global Nickel Niobium market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

The global Nickel Niobium market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nickel Niobium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Nickel base superalloys compete with steel products and even with Titanium alloys. They provide the combined benefits of extreme corrosion resistance, heat resistance and very high strength at elevated temperatures. These properties are required for applications in land based turbines and aircraft turbine engines, chemical industry, on and off shore oil and gas production, power generation, thermal processing, petrol chemistry, automotive, paper industry and food processing. Niobium has an important impact as an alloying element in nickel base superalloys. Niobium alloys have become increasingly importance in industrial and aircraft applications, where superior heat and corrosion resistance is required. This type of superalloys contains up to 5 wt-% Niobium. In the past few years, this industry has developed rapidly due to strong downstream demand. With strong aerospace demand, The South of US consumes 61% of nickel niobium. H.C. Starck, COMETAL, S.A, AMG Superalloy, Reading Alloys Inc. and Kennametal Inc. are major players in the US market. The leader in the Reading Alloys Inc market. According to our estimates, in 2017, Reading Alloys Inc has a 23.6% market share in the US.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Nickel Niobium market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Nickel Niobium market are:

H.C. Starck

COMETAL, S.A

KBM Affilips

Westbrook Resources

AMG Superalloy

Metalink

Reading Alloys Inc

Kennametal Inc

Segment by Type

Nickel Niobium 60%

Nickel Niobium 65%

Others

Segment by Application

Nickel-based Superalloys

Special Nickel Steels

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Nickel Niobium market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

¢ Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Nickel Niobium market.

¢ The market share of the global Nickel Niobium market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

¢ Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Nickel Niobium market.

¢ Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Nickel Niobium market.

