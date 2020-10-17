Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020-2026|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

BGT (Backside Grinding Tape) is used to protect the wafer surface during back grinding after the IC is formed on the wafer. Attached on the circuit surface, it prevents damages to the circuit surface and pollutions to the wafer surface and improves the grinding accuracy of the wafer. Especially, it can perfectly protect the wafer pattern surface and the chip during the manufacturing process with its excellent physical and chemical properties. With developments of jumbo-sized and thinned wafer and high-bumped wafer, the function required to the BG tape are (1) low contamination levels, (2) highly close contact to wafer-, and (3) easiness of peeling.

At present, the Back Grinding Tapes industry is generally at a more advanced level in Japan, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, Japan companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. There are major two classification of Back Grinding Tapes in this report, UV Type BGT, Non-UV Type BGT. Globally, the production value share of each type of Back Grinding Tapes is 40.46% and 59.54% in 2017.

The global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market size is projected to reach US$ 262 million by 2026, from US$ 198.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

UV Type

Non-UV Type

By Application:

Standard

Standard Thin Die

(S)DBG (GAL)

Bump

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market are:

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

Nitto

LINTEC

Furukawa Electric

Denka

D&X

AI Technology

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

