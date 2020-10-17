Employee Onboarding Software Market May See a Big Move | BambooHR, Oracle, SAP SE

Employee onboarding software coordinates the onboarding process of new employees while simplifying the administrative work necessary for the hiring manager. It eases the transition of new hires into their roles, streamlining the process by eliminating paperwork and consolidating it into one unified system. It supports the initiation of communication between the new hire and the employer before the start date. This enables the employee to be more productive sooner and integrate into their team quicker. Moreover, these software’s can handle tasks, notifications, employee signatures, HR countersignatures, form updates, prompts for benefits enrollment, equipment provisioning, and training curriculum, among others. Also, moving cumbersome paperwork into the cloud means no more illegible handwriting and incomplete fields on statutory forms.

Latest released the research study on Global Employee Onboarding Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Employee Onboarding Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Employee Onboarding Software. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BambooHR (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Appical (Netherlands), Talmundo (Netherlands), GoContractor (Ireland), HROnboard Pty Ltd (Australia), BizMerlin (United States), Freshworks (United States), Kissflow Inc. (India) and Employment Hero (Australia).

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Subscription-Based Solution by the Users

Surging Demand for Employee Onboarding Software Owing to High Cost and Time Involved in the New Employees Recruitment Processes

An Increased Focus on the New-Hire Experience

Market Trend

Cloud-Based Onboarding Software Is Becoming a Popular

Training and Performance Management Integration

Opportunities

Rapid Deployment of Enhanced Technologies like AI and Machine Learning

The Emerging Demand from Asia Pacific Region

Restraints

Lack of Awareness about the Benefits of Employee Onboarding Software

Challenges

Interoperability Issues and Safety and Security Concerns

The High Competition among the Players Owing to Several Players within the Industry

The Global Employee Onboarding Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud-Based, On-premises), Application (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (Banking, Retail, Tourism & Hospitality, Construction & Infrastructure, Government, Education, Others), Pricing Type (Perpetual license, Subscription {Monthly, Annual})

….

….

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Employee Onboarding Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

