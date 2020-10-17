Duke vs NC State Live Streaming 2020 NCAA Football Week 7 Reddit Free Online

NC State vs. Duke live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online. How to watch NC State vs. Duke football game. An ACC battle is on tap Saturday between the NC State Wolfpack and the Duke Blue Devils at 3:30 p.m. ET at Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State is 3-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while Duke is 1-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Blue Devils are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 road games against a team with a winning home record. The Wolfpack, meanwhile, are 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 games.

NC State has dominated this rivalry of late, winning nine of its last 11 meetings against the Blue Devils. The Wolfpack are favored by 4.5-points in the latest NC State vs. Duke odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 59.5. Before you make any Duke vs. NC State

Who’s Playing

Duke @ NC State

Current Records: Duke 1-4; NC State 3-1

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils are on the road again Saturday and play against the NC State Wolfpack at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 17 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Blue Devils will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

When you finish with 359 more yards than your opponent like Duke did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their game against the Syracuse Orange 38-24. RB Mataeo Durant had a stellar game for Duke as he rushed for two TDs and 163 yards on 23 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Durant has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Durant’s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 12 points for the Blue Devils. K Charlie Ham delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, NC State strolled past the Virginia Cavaliers with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 38-21. NC State’s RB Zonovan Knight was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for two TDs and 101 yards on 18 carries.

NC State’s defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Duke is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Blue Devils are now 1-4 while the Wolfpack sit at 3-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Duke comes into the contest boasting the sixth most sacks in the nation at 12. NC State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 19th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with nine on the season. With that kind of ball pressure, don’t be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium — Raleigh,, North Carolina

TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a 4.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.