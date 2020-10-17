Western Kentucky vs UAB Live Streaming Reddit FREE Watch NCAA Football 2020 Week 7 Online

How to watch UAB vs. Western Kentucky: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAA Football game. A Conference USA battle is on tap Saturday between the UAB Blazers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 1:30 p.m. ET at Legion Field. UAB is 3-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while WKU is 1-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Hilltoppers are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up win. The Blazers, meanwhile, are 10-2 against the spread when facing a team with a losing record.

The Blazers are favored by 13.5-points in the latest UAB vs. Western Kentucky odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 44.5. Before you make any Western Kentucky vs. UAB picks

Who’s Playing

Western Kentucky @ UAB

Current Records: Western Kentucky 1-3; UAB 3-1

What to Know

The UAB Blazers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. UAB and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Legion Field. The Blazers will be strutting in after a win while WKU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UAB beat the UTSA Roadrunners 21-13 two weeks ago. RB Spencer Brown was the offensive standout of the game for UAB, picking up 144 yards on the ground on 26 carries. Brown’s longest run was for 73 yards in the first quarter.

UAB’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past UTSA’s offensive line to sack the QB four times. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Meanwhile, things couldn’t have gone much worse for the Hilltoppers as they lost 38-14 to the Marshall Thundering Herd last week. WKU was down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Western Kentucky’s loss came about despite a quality game from QB Kevaris Thomas, who passed for one TD and 148 yards on 18 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 30 yards.

UAB is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Against the spread, they have been house darlings this year with a chancy 1-3 ATS record.

UAB is now 3-1 while WKU sits at a mirror-image 1-3. The Blazers are 1-1 after wins this season, and the Hilltoppers are 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Legion Field — Birmingham,, Alabama

TV: STADIUM

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Blazers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Western Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last four years.

Sep 28, 2019 – Western Kentucky 20 vs. UAB 13