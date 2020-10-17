The Achalasia Treatment market to generate “Multi-faceted” revenue between 2019 and 2029

Achalasia is rare disease which affects the esophagus making the passage of the food difficult. Achalasia is disease with unknown cause but few genetic factors as well as neuro-muscular disorders are linked to the disease. Achalasia affects the lower part of the esophagus and lowers the food passing capacity by tightening the muscles around the esophagus in turn decreasing the cavity through which food passes. Since, achalasia is rare disease, it has higher unmet needs in the possibly best achalasia treatment. The prevalence of the achalasia is around 10 in every 100,000 of general population in the United States. The onset of the achalasia do not depend on age but it mostly affects elderly population.

Increasing awareness about incidence of achalasia and availability achalasia treatment expected to drive the growth of the achalasia treatment market. Increasing data availability about the causes, incidence, prevalence, available treatment options, literatures around the disease for better understanding further expected to drive the growth of the achalasia treatment market. As achalasia affects older population more as compared to younger population, ageing population expected to drive the growth of the achalasia treatment market. Various initiatives by the FDA to boost the studies carried out by various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to evaluate the possible achalasia treatment further expected to drive the growth of the market. FDA offers orphan drug designation to various potential molecules to be arriving in the market for the rare disease treatment, it benefits manufacturers to lower their regulatory expenditure and also offers exclusivity period post marketing which aiding to increase in the clinical studies carried out for achalasia treatment development. The increasing number of manufacturers pursuing the evaluation of the possible effective achalasia treatment further expected to increase availability of achalasia treatment options, in turn driving the growth of the market. Whereas, the lower diagnosis rate as well as treatment seeking rate may hamper the growth of the achalasia treatment market. Saturation of all the studies carried out for the evaluation of the achalasia treatment in the western countries further limits the potential growth of the achalasia treatment market.

The global achalasia treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and region

By drug type, the global achalasia treatment market is segmented as:

Nitrates

Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs)

Botulinum toxin

Others

By route of administration, the global achalasia treatment market is segmented as:

Oral

Injectable

By distribution channel, the global achalasia treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The global achalasia treatment market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to increasing treatment seeking rate and increasing availability of the treatment options. By drug type, the global achalasia treatment market is expected to be dominated by calcium channel blockers due to superior efficacy as compared to other drugs. By route of administration, the global achalasia treatment market is expected to be dominated by oral route due to preferred dosage form by various patients. By distribution channel, the global achalasia treatment market is expected to be dominated by retail pharmacies owing to higher patient footfall for the purchase of the drugs.

The global achalasia treatment market is expected to be dominated by North America owing to higher prevalence of the disease. Latin America achalasia treatment market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period due to increasing availability of treatment options in the region. Europe achalasia treatment market is expected to be second most lucrative region due to higher treatment seeking rate in the region as well as higher proportion of ageing population. Asia-Pacific achalasia treatment market is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing diagnosis rate and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. Middle East & Africa achalasia treatment market is expected to be the least lucrative region in terms of revenue due to lower diagnosis and treatment seeking rate as well as low product availability for the achalasia treatment.

The key participants operating in the achalasia treatment market are: Bausch Health US LLC., Wyeth Ayerst Laboratories, Biovail Laboratories Inc., Heritage Pharma Labs Inc., Leading Pharma LLC., Pfizer Inc., Mylan NV, Sun Pharma Industries Ltd. and others.

