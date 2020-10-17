Songwriter HC Oakes Releases Herd Immunity

The HC Oakes Band (https://www.thehcoakesband.com) returns to release their latest powerful, creative, timely and message-heavy rock single “Herd Immunity.”

The release features crunching riffs, captivating melodic elements, raw instrumentation, and catchy vocals to form a unique and authentic sound that makes the main hook all the more memorable. With an immersing voice and unique delivery, “Herd Immunity” will hook the listener due to the story-telling lyricism that many will be able to relate to during these uncertain times. Wrote during quarantine, “the song expresses my COVID-19 experience to date; many people relate to the lyrics…Herd Immunity is our hope, our one way to end this pandemic” says the founder of the band, HC Oakes. With constant energy flowing, the release will inject a musical ardor into any listener.

Make sure to add this release to your daily rotation as it will empower you. “Herd Immunity” is available on all digital stores. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lMM1wwHj9Y

See the Herd Immunity Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bqh6qijmKxo

