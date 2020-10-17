Chelsea vs Southampton Live Streaming Reddit FREE: Watch English Premier League Game Online

Chelsea FC vs Southampton LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV, Premier League match stream today. Chelsea return to Premier League action following the international break with a home clash against Southampton today.

The Blues return on a high after a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace. That win was gratefully received by Frank Lampard after the frustration of a penalty shootout loss to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, a 3-3 League draw against West Brom, and a 2-0 home defeat by Liverpool.

Chelsea will be favourites to overcome a Southampton side that have won two and lost two of their opening four Leagues matches, securing back-to-back victories over Burnley and West Brom prior to the international break.

Frank Lampard’s side have made a hit-and-miss start to 2020/21, despite some heavy spending over the summer designed to take the Blues much closer to the top.

Two wins from their four games so far have shown some flaws at the back remain, but the attacking play in their last league fixture gives reason for optimism.

As for Saints, they lost their two openers before picking up back-to-back wins; they’ll hope for more consistency now after the international break, though this game will naturally be tough.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at Stamford Bridge at 3pm on Saturday, 17 October.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office on a pay per view basis.

What is the team news?

Pending any late coronavirus tests ruling players out after the international break ends, Chelsea are moving closer to having a full squad available. Billy Gilmour could return within a month, Timo Werner is close to being fit and Ben Chilwell should recover after illness.

Edouard Mendy is out, though, but the goalkeeper’s absence is offset by the returns of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Southampton should have Mohamed Salisu available, but Nathan Redmond could miss out. Theo Walcott could be involved, too.

Predicted line-ups

CHE: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho; Pulisic, Havertz, Werner; Abraham.

SOU: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo; Adams, Ings.

Odds

Chelsea – 8/15

Draw – 15/4

Southampton – 11/2