B2B payments for exporters. Save time and money on international B2B payments with your own virtual IBAN in Europe with direct access to SEPA countries.

Whilst traditional banks still facilitate the vast bulk of B2B cross-border transactions, new technologies, such as virtual accounts, e-invoicing, and blockchain technology will aid in driving businesses to solutions which provide savings in time and transparency.

In 2018, the global B2B Money Transfer market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global B2B Money Transfer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the B2B Money Transfer development in United States, Europe and China.

Request sample copy @ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/sample-request/global-b2b-money-transfer-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?utm_source=SAT%20PR&utm_medium=VISHAL&utm_campaign=VISHALJADHAV

The key players covered in this study

VocaLink (Mastercard)

Fexco

Optal

Payoneer

EBA (European Banking Authority)

Mastercard

Transpay

TransferTo

Market analysis by product type

Cross Border

Others

Market analysis by market

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Travel and Transportation

Retail

Government/Public Sector

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Get Enquiry https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/enquiry/global-b2b-money-transfer-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?utm_source=SAT%20PR&utm_medium=VISHAL&utm_campaign=VISHALJADHAV

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global B2B Money Transfer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the B2B Money Transfer development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of B2B Money Transfer are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.