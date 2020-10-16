Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Strategic Insights 2020|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market.

Hot-dip galvanization is a form of galvanization. It is the process of coating iron and steel with zinc, which alloys with the surface of the base metal when immersing the metal in a bath of molten zinc at a temperature of around 840 °F (449 °C). When exposed to the atmosphere, the pure zinc (Zn) reacts with oxygen (O2) to from zinc oxide (ZnO), which further reacts with carbon dioxide (CO2) to form zinc carbonate (ZnCO3), a usually dull grey, fairly strong material that protects the steel underneath from further corrosion in many circumstances. Galvanized steel is widely used in applications where corrosion resistance is needed without the cost of stainless steel, and is considered superior in terms of cost and life-cycle.

The global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market size is projected to reach US$ 99340 million by 2026, from US$ 86670 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

The global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Market competition is not intense. Baowu Group, ThyssenKrupp, Steel Dynamics, POSCO, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Hesteel Group, Hyundai Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, Shougang, Ansteel Group, Gerdau, Maanshan Steel, United States Steel Corporation, Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Benxi Steel Group, China Steel Corporation, JSW Steel Ltd, Tata Steel and NLMK Group are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the mainstream position in the industry.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market are

Baowu Group

ThyssenKrupp

Steel Dynamics

POSCO

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Hesteel Group

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang

Ansteel Group

Gerdau

Maanshan Steel

United States Steel Corporation

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

Benxi Steel Group

China Steel Corporation

JSW Steel Ltd

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Valin Steel Group

Shagang Group

Segment by Type

Sheet & Strip

Structure

Pipe & Tube

Wire & Hardware

Segment by Application

Construction

Home Appliance

Automotive

General Industrial

