Impact of COVID-19 on Deasphalted Oils and Asphaltenes Market by 2026|Trusted Business Insights

Deasphalted oils (DAO) is the product of solvent de-asphalting of vacuum resid. Solvent de-asphalting uses propane to extract asphaltenes from vacuum resid, resulting in DAO. The DAO is typically used as feedstock to the FCC or for lubes manufacturing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Deasphalted Oils and Asphaltenes Market

The global Deasphalted Oils and Asphaltenes market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Deasphalted Oils and Asphaltenes Scope and Segment

Deasphalted Oils and Asphaltenes market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Deasphalted Oils and Asphaltenes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Total SE

ExxonMobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Saudi Aramco

Marathon Petroleum

ANCAP Uruguay

Reliance Industries

Deasphalted Oils and Asphaltenes Breakdown Data by Type

Deasphalted Oils

Asphaltenes

Deasphalted Oils and Asphaltenes Breakdown Data by Application

Lubes Base Oil Feedstock

Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Vonversion Feedstock

Delayed Coking Feedstock

Fuel Oil Blending Component

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Deasphalted Oils and Asphaltenes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Deasphalted Oils and Asphaltenes market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Deasphalted Oils and Asphaltenes Market Share Analysis

