Automotive Power Management IC Market: Where is the Market Heading Post COVID-19?|Trusted Business Insights

Report Overview:

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC) are used to manage power requirements and to support voltage scaling and power delivery sequencing in power electronic devices. They are the key components in any electronic device with a power supply, battery, or power cord and they optimize power usage.

The global Automotive Power Management IC market size is projected to reach US$ 582.5 million by 2026, from US$ 485 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

The global Automotive Power Management IC market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Power Management IC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Power management IC are high-precision products, this industry need a long product development cycle, design requirements, capital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by large semiconductor manufacturers. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography. To capitalize on market opportunities in the new growth cycle, chipmakers need to make fundamental, structural improvements by means of improving research and development, innovative supply chains, transformation of sales force etc., This tends to attract more investments and revenues in the sector.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Automotive Power Management IC market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Automotive Power Management IC market are

Texas Instruments

Maxim

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Cypress

Dialog

Toshiba

ROHM

Renesas

Allegro MicroSystems

Richtek

Segment by Type

Discrete Type

Highly Integrated Type

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Automotive Power Management IC market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

¢ Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Power Management IC market.

¢ The market share of the global Automotive Power Management IC market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

¢ Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Power Management IC market.

¢ Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Power Management IC market.

