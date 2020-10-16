Social Media Advertisement Market 2020 Thriving Worldwide With Renowned Key Players

The global social media advertisement market is expected to grow from $86.41 billion in 2019 to $102.66 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing that has increased digital content consumption and advertisements for essentials and health and hygiene products over social media have increased. The market is then expected to reach $221.01 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 29.12%.

The social media advertisement market consists of promotional activities to connect with the audience to build the brand, increase sales, and drive website traffic on social media. Advertising refers to communication with the consumers of a product or a service. Social media advertising or marketing includes generating and sharing content on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in order to accomplish marketing and branding goals. It comprises activities such as image updates, posting text, videos, and other content that driver user engagement.

Key Players:

Facebook, Inc., Twitter, Pinterest, Inc., LinkedIn Corporation, Google LLC (YouTube), Snap Inc. (Snapchat), Tencent (QQ, Qzone, and WeChat), ByteDance Ltd. (Tik Tok), Advance Publications, Inc. (Reddit), and Sina Corp (Sina Weibo).

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Social Media Advertisement Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Social Media Advertisement Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Social Media Advertisement Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Social Media Advertisement Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Social Media Advertisement Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Social Media Advertisement Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

