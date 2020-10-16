Impact of COVID-19 0n Global 5G Infrastructure Market to Surge at 70% CAGR, Increasing Demand 5G Infrastructure is due to rising demand for high-speed data transfer, wider network coverage and higher reliability is anticipated to Propel Growth, says Publisher

The 5G infrastructure is valued at USD 790 million in 2019 and is anticipated to cross USD 55,000 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 70%. The key driving factors are lower 5G latency, growing acceptance of virtual telecommunications networking infrastructure, and increase in mobile data traffic. The 5 G infrastructure market is expected to see significant development, especially in developing economies due to higher government regulations on 5G implementation and smart city development in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and MENA.

Key Players:

– Huawei (China)

– Samsung (South Korea)

– Nokia Networks (Finland)

– ZTE (China), NEC (Japan)

– CISCO (US)

– CommScope (US)

– Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong)

– Alpha Networks (Taiwan)

– Siklu Communication (Israel)

– Mavenir (US)

– Other Prominent Players

