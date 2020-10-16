IOT in Healthcare Market Growing at a CAGR of 15% during forecast period 2020-2025, Focusing on top key players like Medtronic PLC, Cisco, IBM, GE Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, and Stanley Healthcare and others

The IoT in healthcare market is estimated to grow from USD 103 billion in 2019 to USD 241 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of approximately 15%. The future of the IoT in healthcare market creates opportunity to players across the value chain of the market. The IoT in healthcare market is expected to not much impact due to COVID-19. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing focus on active patient engagement and patient-centric care and growth of high-speed network technologies for IoT connectivity.

Key Players:

Medtronic PLC, Cisco, IBM, GE Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, and Stanley Healthcare and others

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the IOT in Healthcare Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about IOT in Healthcare Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The IOT in Healthcare Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global IOT in Healthcare Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 IOT in Healthcare Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global IOT in Healthcare Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

