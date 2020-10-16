Rugby European Challenge Cup final 2020 Live Stream Reddit Watch Toulon vs Bristol Game

Bristol Bears vs Toulon kick off time, TV channel, live stream details and team news. All the information you need to watch the European Challenge Cup final at the Stade Maurice David stadium in France as Bristol and their Welsh contingent go for glory. Bristol Bears take on RC Toulon tonight in the European Challenge Cup final with both sides looking to lift the trophy for the first time.

The two sides come head-to-head at the Stade Maurice David stadium in Aix-en-Provence, France in front of 1,000 fans.

Despite neither side having lifted the trophy before, the two have very different recent histories both domestically and in Europe.

Bristol are looking to secure their first significant piece of silverware for 37 years, whereas Toulon are aiming for their fourth European trophy in the last decade.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 8pm UK time, which is 9pm out in France.

What channel is the game on?

In the UK the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3. Coverage starts a 7.15pm.

Can I stream it?

BT Sport customers can live stream the match via the BT Sport app or online.

What are the teams?

Bristol Bears: Max Malins; Luke Morahan, Semi Radradra, Siale Piutau (c), Alapati Leiua; Callum Sheedy, Harry Randall; Yann Thomas, Harry Thacker, Kyle Sinckler, Dave Attwood, Joe Joyce, Chris Vui, Dan Thomas, Ben Earl.

Replacements : George Kloska, Jake Woolmore, 18. John Afoa, 19. Ed Holmes, 20. Jake Heenan, 21. Tom Kessell, 22. Piers O’Conor, 23. Niyi Adeolokun.

RC Toulon :15. Gervais Cordin, 14. Bryce Heem , 13. Isaiah Toeava, 12. Duncan Paia’aua, 11. Gabin Villière, 10. Louis Carbonel, 9. Baptiste Serin, 1. Jean Baptiste Gros, 2. Anthony Etrillard (c), 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Romain Taofifenua, 6. Charles Ollivon, 7. Raphael Lakafia, 8. Sergio Parisse.

Replacements : 16. Bastien Soury, 17. Florian Fresia, 18. Emerick Setiano, 19. Brian Alainu’uese, 20. Swan Rebbadj, 21. Julien Ory, 22. Tane Takulua, 23. Masivesi Dakuwaqa.

What they’ve said?

Pat Lam, Bristol director of rugby: “The thing that is pleasing is that it wasn’t the end last week, when we didn’t give a good account of ourselves.

“This week at the end of the 80 minutes – hopefully not 100 – there is a cup at the end of it.”

Bristol and Wales fly-half Callum Sheedy to BBC Radio Bristol: “If you’d said 1,000 people for a European final last year, you’d have laughed, you’d have said that’s pathetic, but now, it’ll be crazy.

“It’ll be the noisiest atmosphere we’ve had in six, seven or eight months, so I’m really looking forward to it.”