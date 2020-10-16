Global Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like ARGON MEDICAL., Gallini s.r.l., OncoCyte Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Global Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 688.64 million to an estimated value of USD 1110.08 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing breast cancer cases worldwide is major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the vacuum- assisted biopsy market are BD, Devicor Medical Products, Inc., Hologic, Inc., ARGON MEDICAL., Gallini s.r.l., OncoCyte Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Biomed Diagnostics, Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Scion Medical Technologies, LLC., PLANMED OY.

Geographical Division of the Market

The market is geographically Divided into various regions such as

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific Regions

Europe

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Hologic announce that they will acquire Faxitron Bioptics so that they can expand their breast health portfolio. This acquisition help the company expand their business and provide non- mastectomy breast surgery so that they can generate good revenue.

In December 2014, Leica Biosystems announced that they have acquired Devicor Medical Products, Inc. which will help Leica to use instruments and consumables of Devicor so that they can help the clinicians to accurately treat the diseases like breast cancer. This will help the company to advancer cancer diagnosis by adding new technologies and solutions.

Market Drivers

Less procedural time is driving the growth of this market

Rising breast cancer cases among female is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack awareness of the procedure among population is restraining the market growth

High cost of the procedure is another restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy Market

By Guiding Technique

(Stereotactic Vacuum Assist Biopsy System, Image Guided Vacuum Assist Biopsy System), Type (9-12G, <9G, >12G),

Applications

(Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostics and Imaging Centers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Research Methodology: Global Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

