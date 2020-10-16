Pharmaceutical & CosmeticsGlobal and China Biomedicine Market Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players the COVID-19

The annual growth rate of world biomedicine market has been outpacing that of the overall pharmaceutical market in recent years and this trend will continue in the coming years with a steady 10.4% growth per annum by 2020. In particular, China’s biomedicine market is expected to grow at an even higher rate (15% annually) over the forecast 2015-2020 period, driven by increasing and aging population, government initiatives and favorable policies, improving level of biotech and innovation, and increasing urbanization as well as household income in China.

Global and China Biomedicine Market 2012-2020: Market Size, Structure, Trends, Analysis and Forecast reviews the worldwide market of biological medicines and reagents with Chinese biomedicine market examined in detail specifically. With global economic, demographic, and healthcare profiles reviewed as market environments, this report provides market trend of world biomedicines for 2012-2020, market structure of product segments (Therapeutic Protein, Antibody, Vaccines, Blood Products, and Diagnostic Reagent), dynamics of biosimilar segment, geographic spread (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world), development highlights in global biomedicines market, and 20 profiled leading biomedicine manufacturers in the world.

Qualitative market analyses for Chinese biomedicine market include market growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market opportunities, and competitive landscape. Based on biomedicine type, China’s biomedicine market is segmented into Therapeutic Protein, Antibody, Vaccines, Blood Products, and Diagnostic Reagent, with the fast-growing generic biomedicines highlighted in particular. The nation’s market is also analyzed by marketing channel and by region. The historic performance and benchmarked outlook for China’s biomedicine imports, exports, and manufacturing industry are also provided with data available for 2010-2020 period. The major biological bases and clusters in China are revealed and 32 Chinese key biomedicine producers are profiled.

Key Players:

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Sanofi S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

Selected Chinese companies:

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd

Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Biotech Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (BPL)

Innovent Biologics, Inc.

Zhuhai Livzon MAB Biological Technology Company Ltd.

