Assembly Robots Market Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

Industrial assembly robotics represents an important application segment among all the industrial robots sales and operational stock. Global assembly robots market is expected to see a fast growth over the coming 2016-2022 in terms of annual shipment and sales revenue. With advantages of increasing productivity and reducing the occurrence of accident at works, assembly industrial robots have been replacing human workforce and keeping manufacturers competitive in the global markets.

Global Assembly Robots Market – Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2016-2022 examines the global industrial assembly robotics market through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments and trends of various manufacturing industries (as they are end-users of industrial robots), this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments (by end-user, by robotics type, and by region). In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue generated from hardware and software of assembly industrial robots. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors/players.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend (IPO and VCI).

On basis of end-user, the market is broadly segmented into automotive industry, electrical and electronics industry, metal, machinery, chemical, rubber & plastics industry, and other industrial sectors. The automotive industry and electrical/electronics industry consume most of newly ordered assembly robots.

On basis of product type, the market is segmented into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and other robots (cylindrical robots, delta robots, polar robots, etc.).

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for important national markets such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. APAC region leads the global assembly industrial robots market in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

Key Players:

ABB

KUKA

Fanuc

Yaskawa Motoman

Mitsubishi Electric

Kawasaki Robotics

Rethink Robotics

Universal Robots

Toshiba Machine

Nachi Robotic Systems

Adept Technology

