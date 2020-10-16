The Vector Based Rnai market to stay “Astute” Amidst Economic Slowdown

Vector-based RNAi (RNA interference) offers a system of treatment and disease management to decrease the inhibition of gene translation or expression, as well as it neutralizes the targeted mRNA molecules. Vector-based RNAi plays very important in Cancer treatment however as per the World Health Organization, cancer is the top second cause of death across the globe and 8.8 million deaths caused due to cancer in 2015. Whereas, worldwide nearly one in six deaths can be attributed to cancer. As well as a new development in vector-based RNAi such as small interfering RNAs (siRNA) and microRNAs (miRNA) can escalate the vector-based RNAi market growth. The challenging situation of FDA approval affecting on a number of new drugs launch, for instance, 2015 (41 drugs), while in 2016 (19 drugs) which are very less as compared with the previous year.

The major driving factor for vector-based RNAi market is growing inclination towards several applications in molecular diagnostics especially in Cancer which anticipated to drive growth. The emerging demand for vector-based RNAi is largely arising from the need for improvement in synthetic delivery carriers. Increasing rate of cancer treatment coupled with the growing demand for chemical modifications to RNA can escalate the growth of vector-based RNAi market. Rate of morbidity and mortality across the globe increases due to incidence of Cancer consequently growth of the vector-based RNAi market will increase. However, the decline in FDA drug approval rates due to extremely high challenges in approval for a new drug can be anticipated to restrain the growth of the vector-based RNAi market.

The global vector-based RNAi market is segmented on the basis of Application Type, End User and Geography:

Vector-based RNAi market Segmentation by Application Type Oncology Ocular Disorders Hepatitis B and C Autoimmune Hepatitis Therapeutics Respiratory Disorders Neurological Disorders Other Therapeutics

Vector-based RNAi market Segmentation by End User Hospitals Speciality Clinics



The global vector-based RNAi market is focusing on acclimatizing to the new technique and development in RNAi such as small interfering RNA (siRNA). There is a great development of non-viral vectors like nanoparticles and cationic liposomes can facilitate the clinical use and overcome the obstacle of RNAi-based therapeutics during the treatment of cancer. The major factor in the vector-based RNAi is the presence of highly developed technology for the detection of altered cellular molecules and metabolites which allows the use of RNAi techniques in various cancer diagnosis. The increase in the potential new application with a whole diagnostic approach is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the vector-based RNAi market.

Geographically, the global vector-based RNAi market is segmented into regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America is projected to emerge as a prominent market in the global vector-based RNAi market due to a large number of research institutes and recent technological advancement in drug discovery of RNA interference. In Latin America, great development in cancer therapy market is fuelling the regional growth of vector-based RNAi market. Europe is expected to hold a great share in the global vector-based RNAi market due to high incidences of diseases, for instance, cancers and liver disorders. In South Asia and East Asia is expected to grow substantially due to the increasing population and recent technological advancement which dedicated to vector-based RNAi. However, in developing countries like Africa due requirement of huge investments, there has been a decline in the number of innovative manufactured drugs.

Some of the major key players competing in the global vector-based RNAi Market are Merck and Co. Inc., Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Silence Therapeutics PLC, Qiagen NV, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Arcturus Therapeutics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Associates

