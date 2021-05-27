Know Changing Dynamics of Booming Robotic Parking Systems Market | Parkplus, Stanley Robotics, AIM

Latest research document on ‘Robotic Parking Systems’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Parkplus (United States),Serva Transport Systems (Germany),Shenzhen Yeefung Automation Technology (China),MHE-Demag (Singapore),Stanley Robotics (France),AIM Inc. (United States),Fata Automation (United States),A.P.T. Parking Technologies (United States),LoDige Industries (Germany),Smart City Robotics (Abu Dhabi)

What is Robotic Parking Systems Market?

The rising unavailability or the limited availability of parking spaces coupled with the increasing number of vehicles have resulted in heavy traffic congestion in several regions and countries. Moreover, it is observed that the drivers searching for vacant parking spaces account for approximately 40% of the total traffic congestion. Thus enhancing the need for a robotic Parking system across the countries. In addition to that, the main reason people want this parking space is that the time spent in finding parking space, results in wastage of fuel and increased emission. As per the study done in the market, it is seen that the German driver spends, on average, 41 hours on searching parking spaces each year. Hence causing the country to cost around USD 45 billion which included the cost of wasted time, fuel, and emission. Hence all the aforementioned reasons are sufficient to drive the market forces.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Robotic Parking Systems Using Standalone AGVs, Robotic Parking Systems Using AGVs With Peripherals), Application (Commercial, Residential, Other End Users), Component Type (Software, Hardware), Automation Level (Semi-Automated, Fully-Automated), Technology (Sensor Technology, Mobile Technology, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology, Other technologies), System Type (Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System, Crane System, Tower Systems, Puzzle System, Silo System, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) System, Multi Parking, Rotary Carousel, Speedy Parking, Shuttle System, Optima Parking), Design Model Type (Electro-Mechanical, Hydraulic), Platform Type (Non-Palleted, Palleted), Service Type (Vehicle Detection Solutions, Monitoring & Reporting Services, Integrated Payments, Space Reservation Services), Number of Levels (More Than Level 15, Level 5-Level 10, Less Than Level 5)

Market Influencing Trends:

The adoption of smart cities with high-rise buildings has grown significantly. Thus implementing the need for smart parking. As per the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, the developers are focusing on reducing emissions and offering low emission sustainable homes. For example, the Beacon residential facility in London offers zero-emission sustainable homes with a fully automated parking system with 320 parking spaces. Hence, increasing the trend in this market space.

Growth Drivers

The Growing Population in Urban Areas has put Enormous Pressure on Parking Infrastructure and Necessitated the Expansion of the Available Infrastructure

Increasing per Capita Income, Improved Lifestyle, and Increasing Demand for Personal Mobility has Increased the Sales of Vehicles in Metropolitan Cities

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Complexity of the System and Issues With Quality Control

Concern Related to the Malfunctioning of Electronic Components

Opportunities

The rising benefits and advantages of the robotic parking system coupled with the increasing number of vehicles are providing an opportunity in this market. For example, global automotive sales reached a record-breaking 90 million in 2017 which was 2.7 percent growth since 2016. In addition to that, the advantages of the automated parking system over conventional parking systems are increased efficiency by 35%-40% and have increased capacity by 40%-50%.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Robotic Parking Systems Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Robotic Parking Systems market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Robotic Parking Systems Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Robotic Parking Systems

Chapter 4: Presenting the Robotic Parking Systems Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Robotic Parking Systems market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Robotic Parking Systems Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

