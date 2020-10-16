Modular Data Center Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026

The Australian government passed a data retention law in the year 2017, which says that all the telecommunication companies should manage and save the user data for minimum of 2 years. This is compelling for companies to adopt modular data center solutions. The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Modular Data Center Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Fully Fabricated, Partial Fabricated, Micro Data Centres), By Functional (Power, Cooling, I.T.), By Deployment (Large Size Data Center, Mid-Size/Small Size Data Centre), By End-Use (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Government & Defence), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Modular data centers are flexible, scalable, and easily deployable. Moreover, modular data center systems have the ability to effectively deploy anywhere in an organization. The systems help to reduce the complexities and offer optimum effectiveness by speeding up the operation process.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/modular-data-center-market-100504

Key Market Driver –

Growth in 5G technology, penetration of big data and IoT market

Increasing application areas of digital services sites and social media platforms

Key Market Restraint –

Need to obtain authorization from concerned government authority for using modular data center systems and rising cyber-crimes involving risk in handling confidential company data risks

The modular data center market growth is driven by the rising adoption of big data solutions across industries such as manufacturing, information technology, and others. IT sector focusses on energy-efficient and portable infrastructure facilities, which drives the market. In addition to this, several companies are implementing containerized and prefabricated facilities to streamline their IT operations and enhance performance. With the proliferation of digitization, several businesses across the world are planning to adopt data centers. Influenced by these factors, the global modular data center market size is likely to increase in the forthcoming years.

Top Players Overview:

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Dell Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Baselayer Technology LLC

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/modular-data-center-market-100504

Existing Competition Among Leading Players Drives the Market in North America

North America is projected to cover the majority of the share in the global modular data center market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the cutthroat competition existing in the market. Compelled by this, key players are adopting innovative and cost-effective solutions. Also, companies are planning to invest in advanced modular data centers to gain cost benefits regarding their deployment. Among countries in North America, the U.S. is increasingly using modular databases to overcome challenges such as moderation and disaster reclamation. The rising penetration of IoT and big data in North America is likely to transform the data center industry. This, in turn, will give rise to next-generation modular data centers.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth owing to the rising adoption of IoT solutions and big data analytics. This, coupled with booming 5G infrastructure in the region, will increase the modular data center construction.

Key Industry Developments

November 2018: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. introduced an advanced cloud modular data center in South Africa, which would be available by the end of 2019. Similarly, in January 2019, the company opened a new data center switch that is powered and backed by an artificial intelligence (AI) chip. This advanced data center is developed with an aim to optimize the overall performance and reduce latency to near zero.

Have any Query? Speak to Analyst at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/modular-data-center-market-100504

Major Table of Content For Modular Data Center Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Modular Data Center Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Modular Data Center Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 The Middle East and Africa Modular Data Center Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Modular Data Center Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

Pre Book Modular Data Center Market Report @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100504

Other Exclusive Reports:

Digital Audio Workstations Market to Grow at a Healthy CAGR Owing to Recent Technological Advancements in Video and Audio Industry, says Fortune Business Insights

Digital Audio Workstations Market to Grow at a Healthy CAGR Owing to Recent Technological Advancements in Video and Audio Industry, says Fortune Business Insights

Digital Audio Workstations Market to Grow at a Healthy CAGR Owing to Recent Technological Advancements in Video and Audio Industry, says Fortune Business Insights

Digital Audio Workstations Market to Grow at a Healthy CAGR Owing to Recent Technological Advancements in Video and Audio Industry, says Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]