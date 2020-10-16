Software Defined Perimeter Market Size, Share, Global Trend and Geography Forecast till 2026

Increasing shift towards an online platform to fuel demand in the global Software Defined Perimeter market. The market has been witnessing the development of new technology. Fortune Business Insights has announced publishing of a report, titled “Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application, By Components, By End Use, By Deployment Type and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

“Key players are expected to emphasize integrating Artificial Intelligence in the system. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global Software Defined Perimeter market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Top Players List:

Cisco

Intel Corporation

Symantec

Juniper Networks Inc.

Fortinet

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

VeloCloud

Certes Networks

Cryptzone

Catbird

TrustedPassage

EMC RSA

Vidder Inc.

Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

Major Segments Mentioned:

By Application

By Components

By End Use

By Deployment Type

By Geography

On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Software Defined Perimeter market.

Regional Analysis:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

Major Table of Content for Software Defined Perimeter Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Software Defined Perimeter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 North America Software Defined Perimeter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Europe Software Defined Perimeter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Asia Pacific Software Defined Perimeter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Middle East and Africa Software Defined Perimeter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Latin America Software Defined Perimeter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

