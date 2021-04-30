Air Quality Monitoring Market Revenue Statistics 2020-25: Size, Share, Trends and Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Air Quality Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global air quality monitoring market size reached US$ 4.3 Billion in 2019. Air quality monitoring devices are sensor-based instruments that are utilized to measure wind speed, direction and the concentration of air pollutants in outdoor as well as indoor environments. Carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur dioxide (SO₂), nitrous oxide (N₂O), total hydrocarbons (THC), particulate matter and volatile organic compounds are some of the most common pollutants found in the air that have contributed to a significant increase in the air pollution levels which are adversely affecting the health of the masses. As a result, these devices are used to track pollutant levels by monitoring the air quality of a specific area. They are also employed to determine the quality of air for identifying polluted zones that are further used to evaluate the control measures required to be taken to improve public health.

Global Air Quality Monitoring Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing levels of pollutants present in the environment on account of rapid industrialization. This has consequently increased the prevalence of various diseases, such as asthma, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), which, in turn, has propelled the uptake of air quality monitoring devices. Moreover, several manufacturers are continually investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce advanced variants in the market. For instance, Honeywell International Inc., a US-based company, has launched a new range of devices that efficiently measure different types of pollutants, allergens and parameters. Governments of various countries are also taking initiatives to improve the overall air quality by the development of the latest technologies and the implementation of stringent environmental regulations. They are launching several schemes to tackle the increase in the levels of air pollution by setting targets that are aimed to reduce PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations in the near future. The availability of low-cost and hand-held air quality monitors are some of the other factors that are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Indoor Monitors

Outdoor Monitors

Wearable Monitors

Market Breakup by Pollutant:

Chemical Pollutant

Physical Pollutant

Biological Pollutant

Market Breakup by End-User:

Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

Commercial and Residential Users

Petrochemical Industry

Power Generation Plants

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Market Breakup by Sampling Method:

Active/Continuous Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Stack Monitoring

Market Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens

Teledyne Technologies

Emerson Electric

General Electric

3M

Horiba

Merck

Aeroqual

TSI

Testo

Honeywell

Agilent Technologies

TE Connectivity

Tisch Environmental

Spectris

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

