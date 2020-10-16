Call For Inorganic Expansion To Record A CAGR Of 8.7% In The Digital PCR Market Between 2026

Market Report Summary

Digital PCR or digital polymerase chain reaction is an improvised version of conventional PCR and is quantitative method which provides an easy, reproducible and sensitive way for the measurement of RNA and DNA present in the target sample. It does not rely on calibration curve for the quantification purpose. It is reliable with increased sensitivity that provides improvised CNV detection.

There are various applications of digital PCRs, especially those that require high sensitivity, reproducible and precise quantification as well as enhanced multiplexing capability. Digital PCR is used in detection of rare allele and pathogens, multiplexing, quantifying next generation sequencing (NGS) libraries, detection of viral load and also in gene expression heterogeneous samples.

The fact based research report on “Digital PCR Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2026)” skilfully drafted by Persistence Market Research uncovers various market insights that could be used to gauge present market scenario as well as future market picture for a period of nine years, starting from 2017 till 2026.

Changing market dynamics impacting the expansion of the global digital PCR market have been chalked to give the reader a clear market understanding with the help of which he/she can devise strategies and make informed decisions. The global digital PCR market is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.7% during the period of forecast.

Global Digital PCR Market Dynamics

The growth of the global digital PCR market has been influenced by various factors. Aspects such as increasing demand for advanced molecular diagnostics, rising public and private funding, rising demand for multifaceted analytical strategies and automated equipment, development of new tests coupled with growing awareness of molecular diagnostics and advancements in the PCR domain from a technological standpoint are driving the growth of the global digital PCR market.

Moreover, extensive training to get started with and handle digital PCR is not essential as it is a simple process. Trends such as diversified medical veterinary and microbiology application, enhancements in nucleic acid amplification and extensive R&D in combination with various advancements are also expected to boost the RT-PCR industry.

Other trends such as portable PCR systems and rising demand for automatic PCR amplification have contributed to the growth of the global digital PCR market. However, factors such as high cost associated with the system, lack of skilled personnel and rising competition from new technologies have posed challenges to the growth of the global digital PCR market.

4 Key Segmental Highlights on Global Digital PCR Market

The global digital PCR market is segmented on the basis of product type, by end user, by application and by region.

By region, North America is the largest in terms of high market share. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is likely to reflect high growth potential and digital PCR market in APEJ is projected to rise at a high CAGR of 10.8% during the period of forecast

By product type, instruments segment is highly lucrative and is expected to lead the global market with a high valuation of US$ 73 Mn in 2017. It is also projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period

By application, basic research segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively high rate and by the end of 2026, it is likely to show a 1.8x increase in valuation

By end user, research institutes segment is expected to dominate the global market followed by pharmaceutical companies segment by the end of the forecast period. The forensic labs segment is projected to grow at a relatively high CAGR during 2017-2026 timeline