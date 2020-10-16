Call For Inorganic Expansion To Record A CAGR Of 5% In The In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Between 2022

Market Report Summary

Market – In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Market Value – US$ 7,750 Mn in 2022

Market CAGR Value – 5 % in 2022

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

For Full Information -> Click Here

Read Full Press Release Below

In vitro toxicology testing is carried out to identify the potential toxicity of new compounds when they are at an early stages of development during the discovery and development of new drugs.

This type of testing is carried out to identity the presence or absence of certain toxins in drugs, agricultural chemicals and food additives. There is a sharp increase in R&D procedures which require in vitro toxicology testing and this is boosting the growth of this market along with latest technological developments. Moreover, the ban on animal testing has led to the increasing adoption of in vitro toxicology testing and the governments all across the world are providing increased funding for such type of testing.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18658

Company Profiles

SGS S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific Se

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Cyprotex PLC

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18658

The global in vitro toxicology testing market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 7,750 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the services segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 2,400 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The services segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the product & services type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the biochemical assays segment will reach a value of about US$ 1,800 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The biochemical assays segment is forecasted to account for nearly one-third of the total revenue share of the method segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18658

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 3,500 Mn in 2022. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segment.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the cell culture technologies segment to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2017 to 2022.