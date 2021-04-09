Mass Notification Systems Market Revenue Statistics 2020-25: Size, Share, Trends and Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mass Notification Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global mass notification systems market is currently witnessing strong growth. A mass notification system (MNS) is a solution that is used to disseminate information within an organization or to broadcast messages to customers. It comprises a database of names, phone numbers, email addresses and delivery details that are utilized to coordinate with individuals during both emergency and non-emergency situations. It can be used for broadcasting messages in a secured one- or two-way communication while offering scalable and reliable management. The system also notifies the real-time acknowledgment of the message and offers staff protection and regulatory compliance. Since MNS provides a flexible method of reaching a diverse audience by allowing the sharing of messages in multiple formats, including HTML, SMS, emails, social media, RSS and phone calls, it is widely utilized across numerous commercial and industrial verticals.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing requirement for efficient frontline communication technology across the globe, especially in disaster-prone areas. MNS is widely used as an emergency tool for coordinating with individuals during rescue operations during natural disasters, such as floods and earthquakes. It aids in warning the masses about the potential dangers of the same, providing them with safety measures and offering proper guidance. In line with this, a significant increase in the incidences of industrial hazards across the globe is also propelling the market growth. MNS is extensively utilized across the industrial sector for streamlining operations while assisting in the prevention of valuable resources as well as human lives. Apart from this, smart devices are now increasingly being integrated with on-premise MNS solutions, especially in the education sector. Education institutions and schools are using these systems to ensure the smooth and seamless communication between staff, pupils and other associated entities regarding important updates and transfer of information. It further aids in ensuring the safety of habitants within the institution premises in case of an emergency and the dissemination of essential knowledge, thus enabling quick and effective decision-making. The adoption of these services by government bodies for public safety, the growing need for advanced security systems and continuous technological advancements are some of the other factors driving the growth of the market. On account of these factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 13 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

On the basic of deployment type. Cloud hold the largest market share.

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Solution:

In-Building Solutions

Wide-Area Solutions

Distributed Recipient Solutions

Market Breakup by Application:

Integrated Public Alert & Warning

Emergency Communication

Disaster Recovery

Others

Market Breakup by Vertical:

Commercial and Industrial

Energy and Utilities

Education

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Military

Government

Others

Market Region Summary:

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and others), and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others).

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these key players include:

Alertus Technologies

Airbus DS Communications

Blackboard Inc.

DesktopAlert Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Everbridge

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Omnilert LLC

OnSolve LLC

Rave Mobile Safety Inc.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Singlewire Software

LLC

xMatters

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

