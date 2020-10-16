Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment market was valued at around US$ 1.4 Bn in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency is a condition in which the body does not make enough of AAT, a protein that protects the lungs and liver from damage.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin is a type of protein belongs to the class protease inhibitor. This protein is produced in the liver and is primarily functions to protect the lungs and liver from the harmful effects of other protein in the body.

The AAT deficiency is genetic disorder that causes low and defective production of AAT proteins in liver which results in the accumulation of AAT in the liver and low amount of it in blood stream.

Patients with severe AAT deficiency get affected by liver cirrhosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), and emphysema diseases.

The AAT deficiency disease can be treated using different therapeutic methods such as augmentation therapy, bronchodilators, corticosteroids, oxygen therapy and other treatment methods.

Rise in incidence and prevalence of respiratory diseases across the world is the major factor to drive the global market. North America dominated the global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment market in 2018 and anticipated to dominate during the forecast period.

Rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases to Drive Market

Higher incidence & prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases across the world is the major driver for the growth of global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment market.

Improved technology for production and purification methods and growing prescription number for combination therapies are some of the major factors fuelling the growth of global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin deficiency treatment market

For instance, the PlasmaTech SDF (salt diafiltration) process is a plasma-based platform developed for commercial production of orphan protein therapeutics such as alpha-1 antitrypsin

Higher R&D spend in asthma and COPD treatment and rising awareness programs in developing countries are some of the key driving factors for the growth of global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin deficiency treatment market.

Augmentation therapy Segment to Dominate Market

Based on treatment, the global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin deficiency treatment market has been segmented into augmentation therapy, bronchodilator, corticosteroids, oxygen therapy, and others

Augmentation therapy segment is further sub-segmented into Aralast, Prolastin, Zamaira/ Respreeza, and Glassia

Augmentation therapy segment is accounted for the major market share in 2019 and during the forecast period owing to high acceptance of the therapy in developed regions such as the U.S. and Europe.

Inhalation Segment – More Promising Route of Administration segment

In terms of route of administration, the global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin deficiency treatment market has been divided into parenteral, inhalation, and oral.

Inhalation segment is more lucrative segment during the forecast period owing to increasing focus on R&D for developing inhalation formulation of existing alpha-1 antitrypsin.

Hospitals Segment – accounted for major market share

Based on end-user, the global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin deficiency treatment market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and pharmacies

Hospitals segment dominated the global market in 2019 due to rising patients of COPD and increased number of patients coming in through reimbursement programs such as Medicare.

Specialty clinics segment is growing with a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing number of patients opting for specialty clinics for treatment.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounted for major share of the global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin deficiency treatment market in 2018 due to higher prevalence of respiratory diseases, high adoption of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment and high plasma yield. The region is also home to several key players such as CSL Behring LLC which boosts the market in this region.

For instance, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates, COPD is responsible for about 700,000 hospitalizations annually in the U.S.

The Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be ascribed to High adoption of novel treatment methods for the well-being of the rapidly growing population with immune system disorders in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment market is consolidated as few players hold major market share in global market. Key players include Grifols, S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CSL Behring, Kamada Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and LFB Biomedicaments S.A., among others

