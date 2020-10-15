Teresa Hair Candidate for Secretary Of The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma Tribal Secretary

“With so much division and turmoil within our tribe right now, it’s time our council members and administration work together. As your next Tribal Secretary, I vow to you to always work to problem-solve, not create more problems.” Teresa Hair comes from a long lineage of proactive tribal citizens of the Keetoowah Band Of Cherokee Indians. Teresa has visions of breathing life into bringing the meaning of united back to the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians. To bring back celebration of life through thriving rather than surviving.

Teresa has the unprecedented and full support of Lisa Christine Christiansen.

Christiansen is the 5th generation great-granddaughter of Sequoyah, who created the Cherokee Syllabary, and daughter of the last monolingual Cherokee Mack Vann who also fully supported and encouraged Teresa Hair up until his passing on April 22, 2019. Why is this paramount? Because Christiansen and Vann have strong ties to the senate and the President Of The United States of America which benefits tribal negotiations to bridge the gap of communications bringing swift resolutions. Christiansen will also be at the Adair State Park in Stillwell, Oklahoma on Saturday October 17, 2020 available to meet and greet alongside Teresa Hair showing her full support.

“During my visit with long time UKB Council Member and Chief John Hair, his advice to me was to keep moving the tribe forward. He said the current council is too busy bickering and not enough getting things done for the people. I received his endorsement and his support and for that, I’m forever thankful.” Teresa Hair

Teresa is not promising change, we don’t need change we need resolutions. Hair is committed to resolving current issues to create a future for our children through the presence of our elders while honoring our ancestors.

Teresa Hair, (Sa la Ni Cherokee name), a former resident of Sequoyah County, is announcing her candidacy for the office of the United Keetoowah Band Tribal Secretary.

Hair was born and raised in Kenwood, a small community in Delaware County. Her parents are both full blood Keetoowah/Cherokee and both speak fluent their language. Hair is the middle child of four other siblings, all sisters and no brothers.

“I am the proud mother of three wonderful children, Trista, Hunter and Harper,” Hair said. “I have been an exclusive tribal member for almost twenty years. It was shortly after I became a tribal member, I began working at the Keetoowah Casino as an attendant in the concession area. One of my most memorable times was when I worked on Tuesday evenings as the (paper) Bingo games. From there I was hired as an Administrative Assistant to the Director of the Education Department.

“Also, it was at this time I knew that I wanted to always be in a position to help UKB tribal members, not only because it gave me great pleasure to know that I had taken part improving the betterment of someone’s life but because I had a passion for wanting to help people that were just like me.

“In November 2016, I won the seat of the Tahlequah District Representative and began working in that capacity from Jan. 2017 to Dec. 2018. During those two years as a Council Representative, I served as the Secretary on the Housing Committee and I was a member of the UKB Tribal Enrollment Committee and served on the UKB Employee Advisory Committee.

“As a member of the Housing Committee, I took part in the making of Housing policies and revisions of old policies that were no longer serving a purpose for our tribal members. As a member of the committee, were able to procure land to add in assisting tribal members with housing needs and took part in determining how grant monies would be spent.

As a member of the Enrollment Committee, I was able to assist with new tribal memberships and approving and ensuring proper guidelines and policies were followed.

As a member of the Employee Advisory Committee, I sat in and advised when an employee presented a grievance or an issue that went against the Employee Handbook of Policies and Procedure.

My experience as a decision-maker, not only for the district that I served but for every Keetoowah in all nine districts proves that I am capable to handle tough situations and will continue to be compassionate and fair.

“I am currently working towards my degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Political Science, all while at the present time, I am enrolled in a Permaculture training to receive my Permaculture certificate. I also have experience in working with Indian Child Welfare where I worked for Cherokee Nation for 11 plus years.

MEET AND GREET

HOSTED BY Robert Livers

TIME: 10:00am

WHEN: SATURDAY October 17, 2020

WHERE: Adair State Park Stillwell, Oklahoma

FREE ENTRY: Horseshoe Tournament with PRIZES for 1st and 2nd place winners

FREE FOOD! Traditional HOG FRY with all the FIXIN’S served at 11:00am

BRING YOUR OWN LAWN CHAIRS, FACE MASKS, and SOCIAL DISTANCING will be in place for the PROTECTION of our ELDERS.

Questions? Call Robert at 918-575-1047