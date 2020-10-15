High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide Market 2020 â€“ Impact of COVID-19 | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecasts to 2026|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide market.

Vanadium Pentoxide is the inorganic compound with the formula V2O5. It is a brown/yellow solid, although when freshly precipitated from aqueous solution, its color is deep orange. Because of its high oxidation state, it is both an amphoteric oxide and an oxidizing agent. From the industrial perspective, it is the most important compound of vanadium, being principal precursor to alloys of vanadium and is a widely used industrial catalyst.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide Market

The global High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide market size is projected to reach US$ 1904.4 million by 2026, from US$ 768.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.3% during 2021-2026.

Global High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide Scope and Segment

High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

EVRAZ

VanadiumCorp

HBIS Group

PRISM Diversified Ltd

Suzhou Donghua Fangui

GfE

Hunan Hanrui

Liaoyang Hengye

Huifeng Energy

High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide Breakdown Data by Type

Purity Below 99.6%

Purity between 99.6% to 99.9%

Purity Above 99.9%

High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide Breakdown Data by Application

Metallurgy

Vanadium Cell

Catalyst

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and High-purity Vanadium Pentoxide Market Share Analysis

