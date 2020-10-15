Corporate E-Learning market is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2017 to 2026

Global Corporate E-Learning Market is accounted for $14.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $49.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include the adoption of e-learning in employee training and adoption of micro learning is a growing priority. However, high training costs are hampering the market growth.
Request to sample for this report: https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/528022
Some of the key players in Corporate E-Learning Market include: Infor, SAP, Adobe, Oracle, 24×7 Learning, SkillSoft Corporation, Digital Ignite, Adrenna, CERTPOINT Systems, Blatant Media Corporation, GeoMetrix Data Systems Inc., AllenComm, G-Cube, Tata Interactive Systems, CommLab India and City & Guilds Group.
Corporate eLearning ensures that employees are kept up to date with developing job requirements and changes in both external and internal organizational/market conditions. Corporate eLearning allows organizations to reduce HR costs associated with onboarding, training, recruitment, detainment, and engagement via automated processes, sophisticated reporting and a decreased need for hiring talent to manage and provide training/continued education.
Based on Deployment, The on-premise segment is constantly enhancing during the forecast period. This deployment method enables the organization to have complete control over all the components of e-learning. Large enterprises that consider training as an integral part of the overall business model usually prefer this deployment type.
Deployments Covered:
Cloud-Based, On-Premise
Technologies Covered:
Mobile E-Learning, Learning Content Management System (LCMS), Virtual Classrooms, Web Based, Podcasts, Learning Management System (LMS), Other Technologies
Training Types Covered: Outsourced, Instructor-Led, Text based
End Users Covered: Consumer Goods Sector, Energy Sector, Automotive Industry, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Retail, Services, Other End Users
Regions Covered:
North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Access Complete Research Report: https://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-corporatee-learning-market-outlook-2017-2026
Some Points of TOC:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Chapter Two: Preface
Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis
Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis
Chapter Five: Global Corporate E-Learning Market, By Deployment
Chapter Six: Global Corporate E-Learning Market, By Technology
Chapter Seven: Global Corporate E-Learning Market, By Training Type
Chapter Eight: Global Corporate E-Learning Market, By End User
Chapter Nine: Global Corporate E-Learning Market, By Geography
Chapter Ten: Key Developments
Chapter Eleven: Company Profiling
About Us:
Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential.
ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.
Contact Us:
Ranjeet Dengale
Director Sales
Analytical Research Cognizance
+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448
Note:
Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.