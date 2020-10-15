Trending now: E-Learning Industry Opportunities, Covid-19 impact Analysis, Development Factors, Business Efficiencies, and Forecast 2026

“Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread, Detailed Analysis Covers in the Final Report”

The E-learning Market report upholds the future market predictions related to E-learning market size, revenue, production, Consumption, gross margin and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the prominent E-learning market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview. While emphasizing the key driving factors for E-learning market, the report also offers a full study of the future trends and developments of the market.

Request Sample for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on E-Learning market Click Here: https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/111551

E-Learning market is expected to grow from $176.12 billion in 2017 to reach $398.15 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9.5%. The key factors that are favoring the market growth are flexibility in learning, low cost, easy accessibility, increased effectiveness by animated learning, escalation in number of internet users and growing access of broadband pooled with mobile phones with online capabilities. However, factors like change management, technology obsolescence and vendor- developer partnership are major restraints that are hindering the growth of this market.

A learning system based on formalized teaching but with the help of electronic resources is known as E-learning. While teaching can be based in or out of the classrooms, the use of computers and the Internet forms the major component of E-learning. E-learning can also be termed as a network enabled transfer of skills and knowledge, and the delivery of education is made to a large number of recipients at the same or different times.

By product section, corporate e-Learning sectors to grow at the fastest CAGR in the e-learning market during the forecast period. The shift toward cloud-based learning that is cost-effective, efficient, and time-saving will boost the growth of the corporate sector in the e-learning market. The growing demand for training programs and content covers compliance and IT management and industry related courses is driving the market for e-learning in the corporate sector.

The US and Canada are the largest revenue generators in the e-learning market in North America. The increasing availability of internet infrastructure and the high penetration of smart phones and tablets in North America are driving the growth of the e-learning market in the region. Advantages such as extensive access to innovative learning and training solutions are propelling the demand for e-learning modules in the North American market. Vendors are focusing on offering learning modules with high engagement levels, degree of customization, and the quality of content to gain the market share in the e-learning market in North America.

Some of the key players in E-Learning Market include Cisco Systems, Oracle iLearning, Tata Interactive Systems, Microsoft, Apollo Education Group, Educomp Solutions Ltd , SAP, McGraw-Hill Education, SkillSoft, The British Council, Aptara, Cengage Learning , Macmillan, Cornerstone on demand, Desire2learn, Edmodo, Pearson, BlackBoard Learn, Docebo and SunGard.

Discount for this research report: https://www.arcognizance.com/discount/111551

Products Covered: Academic e-Learning, Corporate e-Learning

Vendors Covered: Content Providers, Faculty support, Service Providers

Learning Modes Covered: Instructor-Led, Self-Paced

Types Covered: Testing, Training

Technologies Covered: Podcasts, Learning Content Management System, Learning Management System (LMS)/SaaS, Knowledge Management System, Application Simulation Tool, Mobile e-learning, Rapid e-learning, Virtual Classroom, Online e-learning, Game Bases Learning, MOOCS, Wearables and Others, Packaged Content, Other Technologies

End Users Covered: Higher Education, K-12

E-Learning Market Regions Covered: North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Access Complete Research Report: https://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-e-learning-market-outlook-2017-2026

Some Points of TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global E-Learning Market, By Type

6 Global E-Learning Market, By Interface

7 Global E-Learning Market, By Mobility

8 Global E-Learning Market, By Mode

9 Global E-Learning Market, By Delivery of Oxygen

10 Global E-Learning Market, By Technology

11 Global E-Learning Markets, By Application

12 Global E-Learning Market, By End User

13 Global E-Learning Market, By Geography

14 Key Developments

15 Company Profiling

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential.

ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.

Contact Us:

Ranjeet Dengale

Director Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

Note:

Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.