GaN Semiconductor Devices Market 2025 Report: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Shares, Competitive Strategies

The ‘GaN Semiconductor Devices market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a binary III/V direct bandgap semiconductor commonly used in light-emitting diodes since the 1990s. The compound is a very hard material that has a Wurtzite crystal structure.

The global gallium nitride semiconductor device market for opto-semiconductor device type held the largest market share. This is attributed to its wide application in consumer and enterprise, industrial, and automotive industry. Gallium nitride light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are widely used in laptop and notebook display, mobile display, projectors, televisions and monitor, signs and large displays, etc. Gallium nitride LEDs are also used for the interior and exterior lighting in the automotive industry such as headlights and signal lights, car interior lighting, fog lights, stop lights, and dome lights, etc.

However, competition from silicon carbide (SiC) in high-voltage semiconductor applications is expected to be the key factors restraining the market growth.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the gallium nitride semiconductor device market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand from LEDs in various industries such as consumer and enterprise, industrial, and automotive. Further, EV charging, and electric vehicle production markets, and increasing renewable energy generation are boosting the market in APAC. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GaN Semiconductor Devices.

This report studies the global market size of GaN Semiconductor Devices, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the GaN Semiconductor Devices production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Cree

Infineon

Qorvo

Macom

Microsemi

Mitsubishi Electric

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

GaN Systems

Nichia

Epistar

Transphorm

Visic Technologies

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Sumitomo Electric

Samsung

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Integra Technologies

Navitas Semiconductor

Panasonic

Ampleon

Powdec

Dialog Semiconductor

Market Segment by Product Type

Opto Semiconductor

Power Semiconductor

RF Semiconductor

Market Segment by Application

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Medical

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the GaN Semiconductor Devices status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key GaN Semiconductor Devices manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and a comprehensive understanding of the impact of COVID-19 is likely to have on the GaN Semiconductor Devices Market during the forecast period between 2020 and 2026, and its commercial landscape

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and other leading companies

To understand the future outlook and prospects of the GaN Semiconductor Devices Market post COVID-19

To keep you abreast with the strategies used by other players in the

To understand the changes in rules and regulations in various countries during COVID-19 and its possible effects on the market in the future.

